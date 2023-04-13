FOREX-Dollar dips as producer prices cool, euro hits one-year high

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The dollar fell and the euro hit a one-year high against the U.S. currency on Thursday after producer prices fell last month, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

Wholesale prices fell 0.5% in March and core prices dipped 0.1%.

Other data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, a further sign that labor market conditions were loosening up as higher borrowing costs dampen demand in the economy.

The euro EUR=EBS reached $1.10470, the highest since April 4, 2022, and was last at $1.1032, up 0.32% on the day. The dollar index =USD fell to 101.10, the lowest since April 2.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 8:46AM (1246 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.1600

101.4800

-0.31%

-2.251%

+101.6000

+101.1000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1032

$1.0991

+0.38%

+2.96%

+$1.1047

+$1.0977

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

132.8250

133.1950

-0.27%

+1.32%

+133.3850

+132.7700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

146.54

146.33

+0.14%

+4.45%

+146.8800

+146.1400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8894

0.8964

-0.76%

-3.80%

+0.8974

+0.8880

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2516

$1.2485

+0.26%

+3.50%

+$1.2531

+$1.2478

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3390

1.3440

-0.32%

-1.12%

+1.3448

+1.3388

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6751

$0.6694

+0.84%

-0.98%

+$0.6753

+$0.6687

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9810

0.9850

-0.41%

-0.86%

+0.9858

+0.9800

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8812

0.8802

+0.11%

-0.36%

+0.8817

+0.8793

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6269

$0.6216

+0.84%

-1.29%

+$0.6270

+$0.6204

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.3820

10.4280

-0.32%

+5.92%

+10.4470

+10.3950

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.4574

11.4740

-0.14%

+9.18%

+11.4880

+11.4490

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3178

10.3505

+0.15%

-0.86%

+10.3578

+10.3129

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3845

11.3679

+0.15%

+2.11%

+11.4044

+11.3580

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

