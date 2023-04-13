FOREX-Dollar dips as producer prices cool, euro hits one-year high

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The dollar fell and the euro hit a one-year high against the U.S. currency on Thursday after producer prices fell last month, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening cycle.
Wholesale prices fell 0.5% in March and core prices dipped 0.1%.
Other data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, a further sign that labor market conditions were loosening up as higher borrowing costs dampen demand in the economy.
The euro EUR=EBS reached $1.10470, the highest since April 4, 2022, and was last at $1.1032, up 0.32% on the day. The dollar index =USD fell to 101.10, the lowest since April 2.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:46AM (1246 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
101.1600
101.4800
-0.31%
-2.251%
+101.6000
+101.1000
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1032
$1.0991
+0.38%
+2.96%
+$1.1047
+$1.0977
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
132.8250
133.1950
-0.27%
+1.32%
+133.3850
+132.7700
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
146.54
146.33
+0.14%
+4.45%
+146.8800
+146.1400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8894
0.8964
-0.76%
-3.80%
+0.8974
+0.8880
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2516
$1.2485
+0.26%
+3.50%
+$1.2531
+$1.2478
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3390
1.3440
-0.32%
-1.12%
+1.3448
+1.3388
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6751
$0.6694
+0.84%
-0.98%
+$0.6753
+$0.6687
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9810
0.9850
-0.41%
-0.86%
+0.9858
+0.9800
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8812
0.8802
+0.11%
-0.36%
+0.8817
+0.8793
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6269
$0.6216
+0.84%
-1.29%
+$0.6270
+$0.6204
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.3820
10.4280
-0.32%
+5.92%
+10.4470
+10.3950
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.4574
11.4740
-0.14%
+9.18%
+11.4880
+11.4490
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.3178
10.3505
+0.15%
-0.86%
+10.3578
+10.3129
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.3845
11.3679
+0.15%
+2.11%
+11.4044
+11.3580
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
