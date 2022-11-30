FOREX-Dollar dips as Powell says rate hikes may slow

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December."

Still, Powell cautioned that the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.

The dollar index =USD was last at 106.41, down 0.40% on the day. The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.32% to $1.0364 and the greenback fell 0.17% to 138.43 yen JPY=EBS.

The U.S. currency had dipped earlier on Wednesday after the ADP National Employment report showed that U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in November, suggesting demand for labor was cooling amid high interest rates. Other data also showed that U.S. job openings fell in October.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 1:57PM (1857 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

106.4100

106.8600

-0.40%

11.234%

+107.1900

+106.2800

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0364

$1.0328

+0.32%

-8.86%

+$1.0400

+$1.0290

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

138.4300

138.7050

-0.17%

+20.29%

+139.8850

+138.3350

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

143.49

143.26

+0.16%

+10.11%

+144.8400

+143.1800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9477

0.9542

-0.66%

+3.92%

+0.9547

+0.9479

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1994

$1.1953

+0.35%

-11.31%

+$1.2029

+$1.1900

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3498

1.3581

-0.60%

+6.77%

+1.3593

+1.3490

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6754

$0.6687

+1.02%

-7.07%

+$0.6761

+$0.6671

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9822

0.9850

-0.28%

-5.28%

+0.9873

+0.9790

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8640

0.8642

-0.02%

+2.86%

+0.8660

+0.8622

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6271

$0.6200

+1.13%

-8.39%

+$0.6281

+$0.6191

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.8825

10.0045

-0.23%

+13.30%

+10.0070

+9.8680

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2439

10.3204

-0.74%

+2.31%

+10.3528

+10.2448

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5558

10.5736

+0.10%

+17.05%

+10.6726

+10.5144

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.9369

10.9256

+0.10%

+6.92%

+10.9840

+10.9120

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.