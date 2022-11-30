FOREX-Dollar dips as Powell says rate hikes may slow

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December."
Still, Powell cautioned that the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
The dollar index =USD was last at 106.41, down 0.40% on the day. The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.32% to $1.0364 and the greenback fell 0.17% to 138.43 yen JPY=EBS.
The U.S. currency had dipped earlier on Wednesday after the ADP National Employment report showed that U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in November, suggesting demand for labor was cooling amid high interest rates. Other data also showed that U.S. job openings fell in October.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 1:57PM (1857 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
106.4100
106.8600
-0.40%
11.234%
+107.1900
+106.2800
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0364
$1.0328
+0.32%
-8.86%
+$1.0400
+$1.0290
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
138.4300
138.7050
-0.17%
+20.29%
+139.8850
+138.3350
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
143.49
143.26
+0.16%
+10.11%
+144.8400
+143.1800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9477
0.9542
-0.66%
+3.92%
+0.9547
+0.9479
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1994
$1.1953
+0.35%
-11.31%
+$1.2029
+$1.1900
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3498
1.3581
-0.60%
+6.77%
+1.3593
+1.3490
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6754
$0.6687
+1.02%
-7.07%
+$0.6761
+$0.6671
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9822
0.9850
-0.28%
-5.28%
+0.9873
+0.9790
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8640
0.8642
-0.02%
+2.86%
+0.8660
+0.8622
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6271
$0.6200
+1.13%
-8.39%
+$0.6281
+$0.6191
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.8825
10.0045
-0.23%
+13.30%
+10.0070
+9.8680
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2439
10.3204
-0.74%
+2.31%
+10.3528
+10.2448
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5558
10.5736
+0.10%
+17.05%
+10.6726
+10.5144
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.9369
10.9256
+0.10%
+6.92%
+10.9840
+10.9120
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
