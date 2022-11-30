FOREX-Dollar dips as jobs growth disappoints before Powell speech

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Wednesday as an estimate of jobs gains in November missed expectations before a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
The dollar index added to earlier losses after the ADP National Employment report showed that U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in November, suggesting demand for labor was cooling amid high interest rates.
It briefly pared some losses, however, after data showed that the U.S. economy rebounded more strongly than initially thought in the third quarter, with gross domestic product increasing at a 2.9% annualized rate.
"You have the data potentially reaching a turning point, which is celebrated by the market because it reinforces that expectation that the Fed is not only downshifting, but maybe yields are nearing a limited runway in terms of how much more tightening there is to go," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.
Investors are focused on whether Powell will give any new indications that the U.S. central bank may be nearing the end of its tightening cycle when he speaks on Wednesday afternoon.
The dollar index =USD has fallen to 106.39 from a 20-year high of 114.78 on Sept. 28 and is on track for its biggest monthly loss since September 2010 as investors look toward the U.S. central bank reaching a peak rate early next year.
Powell may push back against the notion that a pivot is coming soon given the uncertainty of future jobs and inflation releases.
Greater divergence between the views of various Fed officials on future monetary policy could also muddy market expectations.
"There’s a little bit more variation in the tone of the Fed from several members so as much as he may come out hawkish. I think the market is going to discount some of that," said Issa.
The U.S. central bank is expected to hike rates by an additional 50 basis points when it meets on Dec. 13-14. Traders are pricing for the fed funds rate to peak at 5.06% in June, from 3.83% now, before falling back to 4.69% by Dec. 2023. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=
The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.51% against the U.S. currency to $1.0381. The greenback gained 0.41% to 139.28 Japanese yen JPY=EBS.
Data earlier on Wednesday showed that euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.
The Aussie jumped, meanwhile, on hopes that China will ease stringent COVID-19 restrictions which have raised concerns about global growth, with the southern city of Guangzhou becoming the latest to announce an easing of curbs on Wednesday.
The Australian dollar AUD=D3 rose 0.57% to $0.6725. The offshore yuan CNH= also gained to 7.0760 against the U.S. dollar, the strongest since Nov. 16.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:30AM (1430 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
106.3900
106.8600
-0.42%
11.213%
+106.9000
+106.2800
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0381
$1.0328
+0.51%
-8.69%
+$1.0392
+$1.0319
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
139.2800
138.7050
+0.41%
+20.99%
+139.4500
+138.3350
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
144.58
143.26
+0.92%
+10.94%
+144.6100
+143.1800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9501
0.9542
-0.43%
+4.16%
+0.9547
+0.9484
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2013
$1.1953
+0.50%
-11.17%
+$1.2029
+$1.1942
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3502
1.3581
-0.57%
+6.80%
+1.3593
+1.3498
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6725
$0.6687
+0.57%
-7.48%
+$0.6741
+$0.6671
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9864
0.9850
+0.14%
-4.87%
+0.9873
+0.9835
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8640
0.8642
-0.02%
+2.86%
+0.8658
+0.8622
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6236
$0.6200
+0.56%
-8.90%
+$0.6251
+$0.6191
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.8715
10.0045
-1.31%
+12.07%
+10.0070
+9.8730
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2422
10.3204
-0.76%
+2.29%
+10.3528
+10.2520
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5353
10.5736
+0.06%
+16.83%
+10.6027
+10.5145
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.9326
10.9256
+0.06%
+6.83%
+10.9503
+10.9120
(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
