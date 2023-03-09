FOREX-Dollar dips as jobless claims rise more than expected

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Thursday after data showed that U.S. jobless claims rose more than expected last week, raising hopes that a softening labor market will reduce the likelihood of the Federal Reserve reaccelerating the pace of its rate hikes.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 211,000 for the week ended March 4. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 195,000 claims for the latest week.

It comes before Friday’s highly anticipated jobs report for February, which may determine whether the Fed increases its pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting.

“A lot of traders are breathing a sigh of relief that we’re starting to see some softness in the labor market,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. “The fear is that if we get a strong payrolls report tomorrow that that’s just going to cement the rising expectations of a half point rate increase.”

The dollar was last down 0.30% against a basket of currencies =USD at 105.29. It is down from a three-month high of 105.88 on Wednesday. The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.25% to $1.0570 and is up from a two-month low of $1.0524 on Wednesday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday reaffirmed his testimony before Congress from Tuesday of higher and potentially faster interest rate hikes, but emphasized that debate was still underway, with a decision hinging on data to be issued before the March meeting.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 66% probability that the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points, up from around 22% before Powell’s comments early on Tuesday. FEDWATCH

Friday’s data is expected to show employers added 205,000 jobs in February, well below the much-larger-than-expected 517,000 gains in January. Wages are expected to have increased by 0.3% for the month, and by 4.7% on an annual basis. USNFAR=ECI, USAVGE=ECI, USAVHE=ECI

Consumer price inflation data on Tuesday will also be key to the Fed’s decision. It is expected to show that prices rose by 0.4% in February. USCPI=ECI

The yen gained before the Bank of Japan on Friday will conclude its final meeting with governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

The Japanese central bank is expected to end its long-term yield control policy this year, but make no major changes this week, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The dollar fell 0.84% against the Japanese currency JPY=EBS to 136.23 yen. It reached a three-month high of 137.90 on Wednesday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:25AM (1425 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

105.2900

105.6300

-0.30%

1.739%

+105.7300

+105.2100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0570

$1.0544

+0.25%

-1.35%

+$1.0581

+$1.0539

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

136.2250

137.3650

-0.84%

+3.89%

+137.3350

+135.9500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

143.99

144.82

-0.57%

+2.63%

+144.8500

+143.6400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9379

0.9414

-0.40%

+1.41%

+0.9415

+0.9367

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1908

$1.1843

+0.54%

-1.54%

+$1.1919

+$1.1836

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3778

1.3804

-0.22%

+1.66%

+1.3816

+1.3766

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6623

$0.6590

+0.55%

-2.79%

+$0.6636

+$0.6577

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9912

0.9925

-0.13%

+0.17%

+0.9931

+0.9895

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8874

0.8900

-0.29%

+0.34%

+0.8913

+0.8876

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6136

$0.6105

+0.54%

-3.33%

+$0.6151

+$0.6099

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6280

10.6750

-0.45%

+8.28%

+10.6880

+10.6270

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2374

11.2660

-0.25%

+7.09%

+11.2800

+11.2290

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.7068

10.7274

+0.02%

+2.87%

+10.7420

+10.6752

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3192

11.3167

+0.02%

+1.52%

+11.3363

+11.2744

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

