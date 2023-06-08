FOREX-Dollar dips as jobless claims increase

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The dollar extended losses on Thursday after data showed that U.S. jobless claims rose more than expected in the latest week, though the market was generally viewed as consolidating ahead of key inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits jumped 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 261,000 for the week ended June 3, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 235,000 claims for the latest week.
“Claims (were) a bit higher than expected,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York, but “we’re still in a consolidation mode ... right now we’re just trapped.”
The greenback has been bolstered by expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates in July, though it is widely expected to pause hikes at the conclusion of its June 13-14 meeting.
But worsening economic data may also limit how many further rate increases the U.S. central bank is able to achieve even if inflation pressures remain high.
“There is a small window of opportunity for the Fed to raise rates again, whether it's June or July, and the market now favors July ... the market doesn’t think there’s anything more to be done because the economy looks set to weaken,” said Chandler.
The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.57% against the dollar at $1.0759. The single currency gained despite data showing that the euro zone economy was in a technical recession in the first three months of 2023.
The greenback fell 0.70% to 139.15 yen JPY=EBS.
The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down 0.48% to 103.53. Last week the index hit 104.7, the highest since March 15.
The Canadian loonie was slightly stronger after the Bank of Canada surprised traders on Wednesday by raising interest rates to 4.75%, a 22-year high. The greenback was last down 0.10% at C$1.3355 CAD=D3.
The Australian dollar AUD=D3 also gained after the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday raised the cash rate to an 11-year high of 4.1%. It was up 0.75% at $0.6703.
The European Central Bank is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points (bp) when it meets next Thursday, to be followed by another 25 bp increase in July, taking rates to 3.75%.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:40AM (1340 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.5300
104.0400
-0.48%
0.039%
+104.0700
+103.5100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0759
$1.0699
+0.57%
+0.42%
+$1.0763
+$1.0698
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
139.1500
140.1600
-0.70%
+6.16%
+140.2250
+139.1300
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
149.70
149.93
-0.15%
+6.70%
+150.0400
+149.6000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9016
0.9102
-0.93%
-2.48%
+0.9107
+0.9014
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2513
$1.2439
+0.59%
+3.46%
+$1.2516
+$1.2438
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3355
1.3371
-0.10%
-1.42%
+1.3375
+1.3334
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6703
$0.6653
+0.75%
-1.67%
+$0.6707
+$0.6652
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9702
0.9736
-0.35%
-1.95%
+0.9761
+0.9696
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8598
0.8599
-0.01%
-2.78%
+0.8613
+0.8594
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6087
$0.6037
+0.86%
-4.11%
+$0.6092
+$0.6033
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.9270
11.0490
-1.01%
+11.44%
+11.0530
+10.9170
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.7529
11.7972
-0.38%
+12.00%
+11.8355
+11.7370
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.8258
10.8872
-0.09%
+4.02%
+10.9009
+10.8241
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.6436
11.6545
-0.09%
+4.43%
+11.6860
+11.6281
(Additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London Editing by Mark Potter)
