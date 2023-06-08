FOREX-Dollar dips as jobless claims increase

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The dollar extended losses on Thursday after data showed that U.S. jobless claims rose more than expected in the latest week, though the market was generally viewed as consolidating ahead of key inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits jumped 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 261,000 for the week ended June 3, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 235,000 claims for the latest week.

“Claims (were) a bit higher than expected,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York, but “we’re still in a consolidation mode ... right now we’re just trapped.”

The greenback has been bolstered by expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates in July, though it is widely expected to pause hikes at the conclusion of its June 13-14 meeting.

But worsening economic data may also limit how many further rate increases the U.S. central bank is able to achieve even if inflation pressures remain high.

“There is a small window of opportunity for the Fed to raise rates again, whether it's June or July, and the market now favors July ... the market doesn’t think there’s anything more to be done because the economy looks set to weaken,” said Chandler.

The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.57% against the dollar at $1.0759. The single currency gained despite data showing that the euro zone economy was in a technical recession in the first three months of 2023.

The greenback fell 0.70% to 139.15 yen JPY=EBS.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down 0.48% to 103.53. Last week the index hit 104.7, the highest since March 15.

The Canadian loonie was slightly stronger after the Bank of Canada surprised traders on Wednesday by raising interest rates to 4.75%, a 22-year high. The greenback was last down 0.10% at C$1.3355 CAD=D3.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 also gained after the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday raised the cash rate to an 11-year high of 4.1%. It was up 0.75% at $0.6703.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points (bp) when it meets next Thursday, to be followed by another 25 bp increase in July, taking rates to 3.75%.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:40AM (1340 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.5300

104.0400

-0.48%

0.039%

+104.0700

+103.5100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0759

$1.0699

+0.57%

+0.42%

+$1.0763

+$1.0698

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

139.1500

140.1600

-0.70%

+6.16%

+140.2250

+139.1300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

149.70

149.93

-0.15%

+6.70%

+150.0400

+149.6000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9016

0.9102

-0.93%

-2.48%

+0.9107

+0.9014

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2513

$1.2439

+0.59%

+3.46%

+$1.2516

+$1.2438

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3355

1.3371

-0.10%

-1.42%

+1.3375

+1.3334

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6703

$0.6653

+0.75%

-1.67%

+$0.6707

+$0.6652

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9702

0.9736

-0.35%

-1.95%

+0.9761

+0.9696

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8598

0.8599

-0.01%

-2.78%

+0.8613

+0.8594

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6087

$0.6037

+0.86%

-4.11%

+$0.6092

+$0.6033

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.9270

11.0490

-1.01%

+11.44%

+11.0530

+10.9170

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7529

11.7972

-0.38%

+12.00%

+11.8355

+11.7370

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.8258

10.8872

-0.09%

+4.02%

+10.9009

+10.8241

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6436

11.6545

-0.09%

+4.43%

+11.6860

+11.6281

(Additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London Editing by Mark Potter)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

