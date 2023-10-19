FOREX-Dollar dips as 10-year yields back away from highs

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the euro and yen Thursday as the U.S. 10-year yield backed away from the 5% level it neared, before remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a discussion on the economy.

Higher Treasury yields have increased the relative attractiveness of the U.S. currency since mid-July, with benchmark 10-year yields earlier on Thursday hitting a 16-year high of 4.983%.

But the rally in the greenback has largely stalled and the currency has consolidated since the index hit a 10-month high on Oct. 3.

“The focus has been on the Treasuries ... and most of the focus and the volatility has been in longer-term yield, which tend to have less of a direct impact on FX markets than the front-end yields typically,” said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York.

"It's to some extent the question of are long-term yields rising because of the stronger growth outlook in the U.S., or is there also an element of supply impact and concerns over longer-term fiscal policy?” he added. “I think that’s maybe why the impact on FX is a little bit less straightforward.”

The rally in the greenback is also seen as stretched, with the index having risen by 6.8% since mid-July.

“Dollar longs are already quite significant and maybe preventing the dollar from rallying further at this point,” Serebriakov said.

The comments by Powell on Thursday will be watched for any new clues on U.S. interest rate policy. The Fed is expected to hold rates higher for longer as it battles inflation that continues to run above its 2% annual target and it may also raise them again depending on how the economy fares in the coming months.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 39% probability the Fed will raise rates again by December, but see only a 6% chance of a hike in November, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The dollar index =USD was last down 0.24% on the day at 106.28.

Concerns over the conflict between Hamas and Israel is also a factor that may increase safe haven demand for the U.S. currency.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.37% to $1.0577.

Risk sensitive currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars were among the worst performers on Thursday.

The Aussie AUD=D3 fell 0.21% to $0.6323 while the kiwi NZD=D3 dropped 0.29% to $0.5838. The New Zealand currency earlier fell to $0.5816, the lowest since Nov. 4.

"Over the last day or so, the spike higher in yields has hurt risk sentiment in markets, we saw a sell off overnight in global equity markets and that risk-off trading is driving FX markets particularly in the high-beta commodity currencies," said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS gained slightly on the day but remained near the 150 level against the U.S. dollar, where traders see a risk that Japanese officials could intervene to shore up the currency. It was last at 149.78.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

106.2800

106.5400

-0.24%

2.696%

+106.6700

+106.2300

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0577

$1.0537

+0.37%

-1.29%

+$1.0581

+$1.0528

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

149.7750

149.9250

-0.09%

+14.25%

+149.8800

+149.6650

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

158.41

157.95

+0.29%

+12.91%

+158.4800

+157.6900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8962

0.8991

-0.31%

-3.07%

+0.9001

+0.8960

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2147

$1.2140

+0.05%

+0.44%

+$1.2162

+$1.2093

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3717

1.3717

+0.01%

+1.25%

+1.3741

+1.3711

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6323

$0.6336

-0.21%

-7.24%

+$0.6339

+$0.6296

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9477

0.9472

+0.05%

-4.22%

+0.9484

+0.9461

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8705

0.8677

+0.32%

-1.57%

+0.8717

+0.8673

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5838

$0.5855

-0.29%

-8.06%

+$0.5858

+$0.5816

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

11.0350

11.0340

-0.05%

+12.37%

+11.1120

+11.0260

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.6712

11.6321

+0.34%

+11.22%

+11.7128

+11.6181

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.9766

11.0175

+0.05%

+5.47%

+11.0614

+10.9660

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6101

11.6041

+0.05%

+4.13%

+11.6525

+11.6000

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Alun John in London; Editing by Alison Williams)

