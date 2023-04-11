FOREX-Dollar dips ahead of inflation data later this week

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Tuesday as investors waited on inflation data for further signs of whether price pressures are ebbing and what it means for further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
Consumer price data on Wednesday is expected to show headline inflation rose by 0.2% in March, while core inflation rose 0.4%. USCPI=ECI, USCPF=ECI
"A lot of traders are focused on this inflation data," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. "Everyone's trying to get a sense of does the disinflation process return and does this complicate what the Fed does."
The Fed is seen as likely to hike rates by an additional 25 basis points at its May 2-3 meeting, before pausing in June. Markets are also pricing for the Fed to cut rates by year-end on an expected recession, though Fed officials have stressed the need to keep rates high in order to bring down inflation. FEDWATCH
Strong jobs data for March have added to expectations that the U.S. central bank will complete one more rate hike. The data on Friday showed employers added 236,000 jobs while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.
The dollar index =USD fell 0.36% to 102.08. The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.52% to $1.0918.
The euro was also likely boosted by a rise in European bond yields on Tuesday as traders in the region returned after markets were closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter holiday.
Algorithms trading currencies based on the difference between European and U.S. rates might have sold euros for dollars when U.S. Treasury yields rose after the jobs data while European bond markets were closed, said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.
European bond yields rose sharply on Tuesday, catching up after the break. GVD/EUR
"There's just that catch-up effect flushing through," Harvey said.
The dollar also slid against the yen, after jumping on Monday as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled no hurry to dial back its massive stimulus. The dollar was last down 0.33% against the Japanese currency JPY=EBS at 133.16.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP breached the key $30,000 level for the first time in 10 months. It was last up 1.8% on the day at $30,184.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:34AM (1334 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
102.0800
102.4700
-0.36%
-1.362%
+102.5100
+102.0000
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0918
$1.0861
+0.52%
+1.89%
+$1.0926
+$1.0862
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
133.1600
133.6000
-0.33%
+1.56%
+133.6800
+132.9700
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
145.38
145.08
+0.21%
+3.62%
+145.4300
+144.8800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9052
0.9096
-0.49%
-2.12%
+0.9093
+0.9038
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2435
$1.2384
+0.44%
+2.84%
+$1.2456
+$1.2388
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3501
1.3509
-0.05%
-0.35%
+1.3516
+1.3483
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6662
$0.6642
+0.28%
-2.29%
+$0.6680
+$0.6640
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9882
0.9876
+0.06%
-0.13%
+0.9885
+0.9853
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8778
0.8768
+0.11%
-0.75%
+0.8784
+0.8764
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6210
$0.6217
-0.13%
-2.21%
+$0.6233
+$0.6199
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.5760
10.5260
+0.52%
+7.82%
+10.6010
+10.4690
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.5432
11.4231
+1.05%
+10.06%
+11.5737
+11.4052
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.4531
10.5212
-0.16%
+0.44%
+10.5166
+10.4436
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.4085
11.4267
-0.16%
+2.38%
+11.4412
+11.3920
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Alun John in London; Editing by Alexander Smith)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.