FOREX-Dollar dips against yen, claws back losses against euro

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the Japanese yen but clawed back most of its earlier losses against the euro on Thursday in thin trading as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year.
The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, fell to a fresh five-month low of 100.61 and was last down 0.05% on the day at 100.82. The index is on course for a 2.58% decline this year, snapping two straight years of strong gains.
The greenback has declined as expectations of rate cuts have increased, notably after the Fed's unexpectedly dovish stance at its December meeting.
“The market has gotten even more aggressive on Fed easing,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.
Markets see the Fed's first rate cut coming in March and are pricing in 156 basis points of easing by next December. FEDWATCH
The day's bigger mover was the Japanese yen. The dollar dropped as much as 0.82% to 140.66 yen JPY=EBS, its lowest since July 28, and was last down 0.73% at 140.78. The greenback remains on track for a 7.38% gain against the currency this year.
The yen is a popular funding currency, in which hedge funds and other investors use the proceeds from selling the currency to invest in other assets. However, as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) appears closer to ending its negative interest rate policy many traders are exiting these positions.
Investors short the funding currencies "are evening up,” said Chandler. “This year it’s been a story of Fed tightening and BOJ teasing the market with the tweaking of the yield curve adjustment. Next year the position is going to be reversed, the market expects the BOJ to raise rates, and the Fed to ease rates. A fundamental driver’s going to change.”
Net shorts in the yen against the U.S. dollar fell to 64,902 contracts in the latest week ending Dec. 19, compared to 81,131 the previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
With inflation exceeding its 2% target for well over a year, many market players expect the BOJ to raise rates next year with some betting on the chance of action as early as in January.
BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, however, said he was in no rush to unwind ultra-loose monetary policy as the risk of inflation running well above 2% and accelerating was small, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.
The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.02% at $1.1103, having touched a five-month peak of $1.11395 earlier in the session. The single currency is heading for a yearly gain of 3.62%, its strongest performance since 2020.
Sterling GBP=D3 rose to $1.2825, its highest since August 1, and was last down 0.21% at $1.2772. The pound is on track for a 5.61% return this year, its biggest since 2017.
The Swiss franc CHF=EBS firmed to 0.8339 per dollar, its strongest level since January 2015 when the Swiss National Bank discontinued its policy of having a minimum exchange rate against the euro.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell 1.87% to $42,658.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1500 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
100.8200
100.8900
-0.05%
-2.580%
+101.1000
+100.6100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1103
$1.1105
-0.02%
+3.62%
+$1.1140
+$1.1073
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
140.7800
141.8200
-0.73%
+7.38%
+141.7000
+140.6550
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
156.31
157.49
-0.75%
+11.41%
+157.4500
+156.2400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8351
0.8432
-0.94%
-9.66%
+0.8429
+0.8339
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2772
$1.2799
-0.21%
+5.61%
+$1.2827
+$1.2738
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3191
1.3210
-0.14%
-2.64%
+1.3232
+1.3189
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6845
$0.6848
-0.04%
+0.41%
+$0.6871
+$0.6824
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9270
0.9361
-0.97%
-6.32%
+0.9363
+0.9273
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8691
0.8675
+0.18%
-1.73%
+0.8714
+0.8670
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6352
$0.6341
+0.18%
+0.05%
+$0.6369
+$0.6327
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.1170
10.1000
+0.50%
+3.42%
+10.1590
+10.0740
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.2378
11.2159
+0.20%
+7.09%
+11.2949
+11.1925
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.9459
9.9395
+0.13%
-4.44%
+9.9740
+9.9113
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.0436
11.0289
+0.13%
-0.95%
+11.0597
+11.0161
World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Alun John in London; Editing by Christina Fincher)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.