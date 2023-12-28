FOREX-Dollar dips against yen, claws back losses against euro

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the Japanese yen but clawed back most of its earlier losses against the euro on Thursday in thin trading as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, fell to a fresh five-month low of 100.61 and was last down 0.05% on the day at 100.82. The index is on course for a 2.58% decline this year, snapping two straight years of strong gains.

The greenback has declined as expectations of rate cuts have increased, notably after the Fed's unexpectedly dovish stance at its December meeting.

“The market has gotten even more aggressive on Fed easing,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

Markets see the Fed's first rate cut coming in March and are pricing in 156 basis points of easing by next December. FEDWATCH

The day's bigger mover was the Japanese yen. The dollar dropped as much as 0.82% to 140.66 yen JPY=EBS, its lowest since July 28, and was last down 0.73% at 140.78. The greenback remains on track for a 7.38% gain against the currency this year.

The yen is a popular funding currency, in which hedge funds and other investors use the proceeds from selling the currency to invest in other assets. However, as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) appears closer to ending its negative interest rate policy many traders are exiting these positions.

Investors short the funding currencies "are evening up,” said Chandler. “This year it’s been a story of Fed tightening and BOJ teasing the market with the tweaking of the yield curve adjustment. Next year the position is going to be reversed, the market expects the BOJ to raise rates, and the Fed to ease rates. A fundamental driver’s going to change.”

Net shorts in the yen against the U.S. dollar fell to 64,902 contracts in the latest week ending Dec. 19, compared to 81,131 the previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

With inflation exceeding its 2% target for well over a year, many market players expect the BOJ to raise rates next year with some betting on the chance of action as early as in January.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, however, said he was in no rush to unwind ultra-loose monetary policy as the risk of inflation running well above 2% and accelerating was small, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.02% at $1.1103, having touched a five-month peak of $1.11395 earlier in the session. The single currency is heading for a yearly gain of 3.62%, its strongest performance since 2020.

Sterling GBP=D3 rose to $1.2825, its highest since August 1, and was last down 0.21% at $1.2772. The pound is on track for a 5.61% return this year, its biggest since 2017.

The Swiss franc CHF=EBS firmed to 0.8339 per dollar, its strongest level since January 2015 when the Swiss National Bank discontinued its policy of having a minimum exchange rate against the euro.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell 1.87% to $42,658.

Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1500 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

100.8200

100.8900

-0.05%

-2.580%

+101.1000

+100.6100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1103

$1.1105

-0.02%

+3.62%

+$1.1140

+$1.1073

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

140.7800

141.8200

-0.73%

+7.38%

+141.7000

+140.6550

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

156.31

157.49

-0.75%

+11.41%

+157.4500

+156.2400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8351

0.8432

-0.94%

-9.66%

+0.8429

+0.8339

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2772

$1.2799

-0.21%

+5.61%

+$1.2827

+$1.2738

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3191

1.3210

-0.14%

-2.64%

+1.3232

+1.3189

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6845

$0.6848

-0.04%

+0.41%

+$0.6871

+$0.6824

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9270

0.9361

-0.97%

-6.32%

+0.9363

+0.9273

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8691

0.8675

+0.18%

-1.73%

+0.8714

+0.8670

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6352

$0.6341

+0.18%

+0.05%

+$0.6369

+$0.6327

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.1170

10.1000

+0.50%

+3.42%

+10.1590

+10.0740

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2378

11.2159

+0.20%

+7.09%

+11.2949

+11.1925

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.9459

9.9395

+0.13%

-4.44%

+9.9740

+9.9113

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.0436

11.0289

+0.13%

-0.95%

+11.0597

+11.0161

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Alun John in London; Editing by Christina Fincher)

