FOREX-Dollar dips after U.S. consumer prices data

Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a fresh two-month low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in December, but in line with economists' expectations.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index =USD, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.3% at 95.339, its lowest since Nov. 15.

