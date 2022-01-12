FOREX-Dollar dips after U.S. consumer prices data

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a fresh two-month low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in December, but in line with economists' expectations.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index =USD, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.3% at 95.339, its lowest since Nov. 15.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

