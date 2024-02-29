News & Insights

FOREX-Dollar dips after PCE data

February 29, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Thursday after data showed that inflation was in line with economists' expectations in January, but quickly pared losses in choppy trading.

The Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3% in the month, while the core PCE price index gained 0.4%.

The dollar index =USD was last at 103.89, from around 103.98 before the data was released. The euro EUR=EBS was at $1.083400, up from $1.08285. The greenback fell to 149.98 yen JPY=EBS, from 150.11.

