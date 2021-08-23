FOREX-Dollar dips after last week's climb as data eases tapering fears
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slid on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly rise in more than two months last week, while markets embraced a risk-on mood with weak data suggesting the Federal Reserve is unlikely to quickly remove its accommodative stance quickly.
U.S. business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August as capacity constraints, supply shortages and the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus weakened the economic rebound, Data firm IHS Markit showed.
"Today is about a little risk-on rebound. You have almost every risky asset rally here," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign exchange brokerage OANDA in New York.
The dollar index hit a nine-month high last week, climbing nearly 5% from May lows, as investors firmed up bets the Fed will start scaling back pandemic-era stimulus policies ahead of Europe and Japan.
But Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed, dented those expectations on Friday when the well-known hawk said he might reconsider the need for an early start to tapering if the virus harms the economy.
Markets have concluded there's not going to be a 'taper tantrum' like in 2013, Moya said. Fears the Fed would tighten monetary policy caused interest rates to spike at the time.
"Despite the inevitable announcement of tapering at some point this year, it's going to be very slow and it's not going to signal any imminent rate hikes at the end of next year," he said.
Riskier currencies, including the Aussie AUD=D3, Norwegian crown NOK=D3 and the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 were among the major beneficiaries of a weaker dollar.
Canada's commodities-heavy stock index inched toward record highs as oil prices rebounded from a seven-day losing streak.
The dollar index =USD, which measures its performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.415% to 93.066.
The euro EUR= was up 0.37% at $1.1739, while the Japanese yen JPY= traded down 0.04% at 109.7600.
Some investors, such as Stephen Jen who runs hedge fund Eurizon SLJ Capital, remain long-term dollar bulls.
"Maybe I was too early in making this call, but a muscular U.S. economy that is centred on technology and one that embraces creative destruction will likely enjoy elevated trend growth in the years ahead," Jen said.
Elsewhere, the euro popped to a three-day high after data showed euro zone business grew strongly this month, though the pace of expansion slowed on fears new coronavirus strains may bring renewed restrictions.
The Australian dollar was among the major gainers after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australians must start to learn to live with COVID-19 when higher vaccination targets are reached.
The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 edged 0.7% higher to $0.6874, still near Friday's 9 1/2-month low of $0.6807, with the nation under lockdown to contain a Delta outbreak.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP topped $50,000 for the first time since mid-May, and last traded 1.16% higher at $49,875.87.
Currency bid prices at 10:52AM (1452 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
93.0770
93.4810
-0.42%
3.441%
+93.4850
+93.0560
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1737
$1.1699
+0.32%
-3.94%
+$1.1744
+$1.1694
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
109.7800
109.7850
+0.00%
+6.25%
+110.1450
+109.7450
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
128.83
128.41
+0.33%
+1.50%
+129.1400
+128.4200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9132
0.9169
-0.43%
+3.19%
+0.9178
+0.9130
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3714
$1.3620
+0.69%
+0.38%
+$1.3719
+$1.3610
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2704
1.2811
-0.82%
-0.22%
+1.2832
+1.2698
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7196
$0.7138
+0.80%
-6.47%
+$0.7198
+$0.7120
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0716
1.0726
-0.09%
-0.84%
+1.0757
+1.0716
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8555
0.8589
-0.40%
-4.27%
+0.8593
+0.8557
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6875
$0.6840
+0.52%
-4.25%
+$0.6879
+$0.6820
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.9165
9.0185
-1.11%
+3.85%
+9.0330
+8.9180
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.4649
10.5544
-0.85%
-0.02%
+10.5826
+10.4673
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.7197
8.8089
-0.61%
+6.38%
+8.8130
+8.7185
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.2347
10.2972
-0.61%
+1.57%
+10.3050
+10.2360
(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Bernadette Baum)
((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))
