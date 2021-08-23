FOREX-Dollar dips after last week's climb as data eases tapering fears

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slid on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly rise in more than two months last week, while markets embraced a risk-on mood with weak data suggesting the Federal Reserve is unlikely to quickly remove its accommodative stance quickly.

U.S. business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August as capacity constraints, supply shortages and the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus weakened the economic rebound, Data firm IHS Markit showed.

"Today is about a little risk-on rebound. You have almost every risky asset rally here," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign exchange brokerage OANDA in New York.

The dollar index hit a nine-month high last week, climbing nearly 5% from May lows, as investors firmed up bets the Fed will start scaling back pandemic-era stimulus policies ahead of Europe and Japan.

But Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed, dented those expectations on Friday when the well-known hawk said he might reconsider the need for an early start to tapering if the virus harms the economy.

Markets have concluded there's not going to be a 'taper tantrum' like in 2013, Moya said. Fears the Fed would tighten monetary policy caused interest rates to spike at the time.

"Despite the inevitable announcement of tapering at some point this year, it's going to be very slow and it's not going to signal any imminent rate hikes at the end of next year," he said.

Riskier currencies, including the Aussie AUD=D3, Norwegian crown NOK=D3 and the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 were among the major beneficiaries of a weaker dollar.

The dollar index hit a nine-month high last week, climbing nearly 5% from May lows, as investors firmed up bets the Fed will start scaling back pandemic-era stimulus policies ahead of Europe and Japan.

Canada's commodities-heavy stock index inched toward record highs as oil prices rebounded from a seven-day losing streak.

The dollar index =USD, which measures its performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.415% to 93.066.

The euro EUR= was up 0.37% at $1.1739, while the Japanese yen JPY= traded down 0.04% at 109.7600.

Some investors, such as Stephen Jen who runs hedge fund Eurizon SLJ Capital, remain long-term dollar bulls.

"Maybe I was too early in making this call, but a muscular U.S. economy that is centred on technology and one that embraces creative destruction will likely enjoy elevated trend growth in the years ahead," Jen said.

Elsewhere, the euro popped to a three-day high after data showed euro zone business grew strongly this month, though the pace of expansion slowed on fears new coronavirus strains may bring renewed restrictions.

The Australian dollar was among the major gainers after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australians must start to learn to live with COVID-19 when higher vaccination targets are reached.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 edged 0.7% higher to $0.6874, still near Friday's 9 1/2-month low of $0.6807, with the nation under lockdown to contain a Delta outbreak.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP topped $50,000 for the first time since mid-May, and last traded 1.16% higher at $49,875.87.

Currency bid prices at 10:52AM (1452 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

93.0770

93.4810

-0.42%

3.441%

+93.4850

+93.0560

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1737

$1.1699

+0.32%

-3.94%

+$1.1744

+$1.1694

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

109.7800

109.7850

+0.00%

+6.25%

+110.1450

+109.7450

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.83

128.41

+0.33%

+1.50%

+129.1400

+128.4200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9132

0.9169

-0.43%

+3.19%

+0.9178

+0.9130

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3714

$1.3620

+0.69%

+0.38%

+$1.3719

+$1.3610

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2704

1.2811

-0.82%

-0.22%

+1.2832

+1.2698

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7196

$0.7138

+0.80%

-6.47%

+$0.7198

+$0.7120

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0716

1.0726

-0.09%

-0.84%

+1.0757

+1.0716

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8555

0.8589

-0.40%

-4.27%

+0.8593

+0.8557

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6875

$0.6840

+0.52%

-4.25%

+$0.6879

+$0.6820

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.9165

9.0185

-1.11%

+3.85%

+9.0330

+8.9180

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.4649

10.5544

-0.85%

-0.02%

+10.5826

+10.4673

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.7197

8.8089

-0.61%

+6.38%

+8.8130

+8.7185

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2347

10.2972

-0.61%

+1.57%

+10.3050

+10.2360

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

FX positionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3kgFo5J

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Bernadette Baum)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.