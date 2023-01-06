FOREX-Dollar dips after jobs report, wage growth below expectations

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The dollar pared earlier gains after U.S. jobs data for December showed employers added 223,000 jobs in the month, more than economists’ forecasts, while wage growth was slightly less than expected.
Economists had expected 200,000 jobs would be added. Wages grew by 0.3% last month, below forecasts of 0.4%.
The data may reduce the odds that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by another 50 basis points next month.
The dollar was last up 0.09% on the day against a basket of currencies =USD at 105.19, after earlier reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7.
The euro EUR=EBS was little changed on the day at $1.0521, and the dollar was up 0.25% against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS at 133.70.
Fed funds futures traders increased bets the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Feb. 1 to 67% from 54% before the data, with a 50 basis point hike now only seen as a 33% probability. FEDWATCH
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:43AM (1343 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
105.1900
105.1200
+0.09%
1.643%
+105.6300
+105.0100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0521
$1.0521
+0.00%
-1.82%
+$1.0537
+$1.0482
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
133.6950
133.4100
+0.25%
+2.01%
+134.7650
+133.2800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
140.71
140.36
+0.25%
+0.29%
+141.4400
+140.2400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9370
0.9363
+0.17%
+1.42%
+0.9407
+0.9354
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1897
$1.1908
-0.11%
-1.64%
+$1.1935
+$1.1842
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3575
1.3568
+0.06%
+0.20%
+1.3664
+1.3539
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6765
$0.6752
+0.17%
-0.78%
+$0.6788
+$0.6722
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9859
0.9851
+0.08%
-0.36%
+0.9883
+0.9849
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8842
0.8835
+0.08%
-0.02%
+0.8870
+0.8823
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6240
$0.6223
+0.23%
-1.76%
+$0.6254
+$0.6193
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.2440
10.2595
+0.00%
+4.53%
+10.3005
+10.2300
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.7800
10.7654
+0.14%
+2.73%
+10.8140
+10.7540
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.6919
10.6804
+0.18%
+2.73%
+10.7479
+10.6565
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.2492
11.2290
+0.18%
+0.89%
+11.2924
+11.2268
(Editing by Jan Harvey)
