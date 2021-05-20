FOREX-Dollar comes down from Fed minutes high

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - The dollar lost ground on Thursday, hovering just above a multi-month low following Wednesday's bounce prompted by the release of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

In those minutes, from the Fed's most recent monetary policy meeting, several policymakers said a discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate "at some point" if the U.S. economic recovery continues to gain momentum.

That gave a boost to the greenback, which had been on the decline in recent weeks on repeated Fed reassurances that it is too soon to tighten its accommodative policy and that current price spikes will not morph into longer-term inflation.

But weakening Treasury yields helped pull the dollar back down.

"The only reason we saw yesterday's pop is the Fed is open to the possibility of starting the tapering debate sooner than expected," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "(But) the dollar remains on a downward trend in the immediate future."

The dollar index =USD was last down 0.37% at 89.884.

That weakness helped boost the Australian dollar AUD=D3 which also got a lift from strong April employment data. It was up 0.61% at $0.7773.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.3% to $1.2211 and the dollar fell 0.42% to 108.765 Japanese yen JPY=D3.

The cryptocurrency roller coaster was on an upswing in the wake of a steep sell-off following China's regulatory move against the digital assets.

That sell-off has since reversed course with the help of bargain hunters.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was most recently up 13.4% at $41,812 after plummeting to 54% below its record high hit just over a month ago after some of its prominent backers reiterated their support for the digital currency.

Smaller rival Ether ETH=BTSP gained 19.5% to $2,911. On Wednesday, it fell 22.8%, its biggest daily fall since March 2020.

"What we saw yesterday confirms that (cryptos are) a speculative market," Cardillo added.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:12AM (1412 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

89.8840

90.2200

-0.37%

-0.108%

+90.2300

+89.8550

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2211

$1.2175

+0.30%

+0.00%

+$1.2218

+$1.2169

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

108.7650

109.2150

-0.42%

+0.00%

+109.3000

+108.7600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

132.83

132.95

-0.09%

+0.00%

+133.0800

+132.7200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8993

0.9037

-0.49%

+0.00%

+0.9047

+0.8988

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.4151

$1.4117

+0.25%

+0.00%

+$1.4161

+$1.4104

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2075

1.2133

-0.49%

+0.00%

+1.2144

+1.2067

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7773

$0.7728

+0.61%

+0.00%

+$0.7778

+$0.7715

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0982

1.1002

-0.18%

+0.00%

+1.1020

+1.0981

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8628

0.8624

+0.05%

+0.00%

+0.8643

+0.8621

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7213

$0.7172

+0.59%

+0.00%

+$0.7215

+$0.7159

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.3140

8.3250

-0.10%

+0.00%

+8.3530

+8.2815

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1539

10.1270

+0.27%

+0.00%

+10.1827

+10.0967

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.3274

8.3471

+0.07%

+0.00%

+8.3595

+8.3217

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1699

10.1630

+0.07%

+0.00%

+10.1850

+10.1568

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

