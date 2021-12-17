FOREX-Dollar climbs on risk-off moves as Omicron, rate-hike talk spread

By David Henry

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases.

The dollar index =USD against major currencies was up nearly 0.6% in afternoon trading in New York, recouping all of the value it had lost on Thursday following a series of central bank policy statements.

The euro and British pound fell 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, after having booked gains the two previous days. The euro stood at $1.1257 EUR=EBS and the pound at $1.3253 GBP=D3 at 1847 GMT.

Commodity-linked currencies, including the Australian and Canadian dollars, also lost value as crude oil prices fell 2% on worries that Omicron variant will dampen demand.

The Aussie fell 0.6% to $0.7138. AUD=D3 The dollar gained 0.7% against the loonie to 1.2862. CAD=D3

The dollar was flat against the Japanese yen. JPY=EBS

The risk of reinfection with the Omicron coronavirus variant is more than five times higher than the Delta variant and has shown no sign of being milder, a new study from England showed. The findings were released as European countries weigh further travel and social restrictions.

In the United States, Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller said an interest rate increase will likely be warranted "shortly after" the Fed ends its bond purchases in March.

Earlier, New York Fed president John Williams, told CNBC that the Fed will gain "optionality" to raise interest rates in 2022 by ending bond purchases by March.

Traders are comparing changing interest rates across currencies as central banks go at different speeds to adjust monetary policies in the face increasing signs of persistently high inflation and the Omicron threat.

The spread between yields on two-year government securities of the United States and Germany widened through the day US2DE2 to its biggest gap in a week and reflected the euro's weakness.

Some analysts have cautioned against reading too much into changes in exchange rates at this stage.

With the central bank meetings out of the way, "we think there will be little informational value in price action in coming days," strategists at TD Securities said in a note to clients on Thursday.

"The USD can consolidate into year-end as FX markets work off some residual positioning/value excesses," they added.

The dollar index, at 96.5240, is up about 8% since May.

Among cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP slipped 2% to $46,762.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 1:47PM (1847 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.5240

95.9770

+0.58%

7.272%

+96.5490

+95.8750

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1257

$1.1331

-0.64%

-7.86%

+$1.1349

+$1.1255

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.7400

113.7100

+0.02%

+10.08%

+113.8550

+113.1450

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.04

128.82

-0.61%

+0.88%

+128.9700

+128.0000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9241

0.9194

+0.54%

+4.48%

+0.9243

+0.9175

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3253

$1.3323

-0.53%

-2.99%

+$1.3339

+$1.3253

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2862

1.2772

+0.71%

+1.01%

+1.2866

+1.2773

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7138

$0.7183

-0.64%

-7.23%

+$0.7183

+$0.7136

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0403

1.0413

-0.10%

-3.74%

+1.0420

+1.0395

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8493

0.8501

-0.09%

-4.97%

+0.8528

+0.8493

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6743

$0.6802

-0.87%

-6.11%

+$0.6801

+$0.6741

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.0275

9.0045

+0.27%

+5.14%

+9.0290

+8.9700

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1630

10.1801

-0.17%

-2.90%

+10.2108

+10.1390

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.1190

9.0371

+0.29%

+11.26%

+9.1197

+9.0182

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2656

10.2363

+0.29%

+1.88%

+10.2903

+10.2256

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

