FOREX-Dollar climbs as U.S. inflation surge fuels rate hike speculation

By Julien Ponthus and Sinéad Carew

LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index jumped sharply on Wednesday, with the euro hitting a 16-month low against the greenback, after U.S. consumer prices surged to their highest rate since 1990, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected.

The consumer price index rose 0.9% last month after gaining 0.4% in September and in the 12 months through October, the consumer price index accelerated 6.2%. the U.S. Labor Department said on Wednesday, while analysts expected on average the rise to be limited to 5.8%.

While the Fed last week restated its belief that the current inflation surge would be short-lived, many investors worry that underestimating price increases could prove to be a costly policy mistake.

At 1140 EDT (1640 GMT), the dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.60% at 94.5230 after reaching a high of 94.609, just below its 13 and half-month high of 94.634 reached on Nov. 5.

While the Federal Reserve is already tapering its bond buying, rising inflation may force it to hike interest rates sooner than expected said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management in Greenwich, Connecticut.

But "rate hikes might not be enough to reverse inflation because the sources of inflation involve supply chain bottlenecks and fiscal spending, which are two areas that the Federal Reserve doesn't control” she said.

“If inflation doesn't subside, the Federal Reserve may need to taper at a more substantial rate and hike interest rates, which could hurt stocks and bonds,” said Davis.

Against Japan's yen JPY=EBS the greenback was last up 0.85% to 113.86 yen after touching a session high of 113.940. On Tuesday the dollar had hit a month-low against the yen.

Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York said the "pretty shocking" inflation data including sharp housing price increases suggest that high consumer prices are "not likely to prove transitory."

The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.61% at $1.1523 after earlier touching $1.15115, its lowest level since July 21, 2020.

Hammered last week after the Bank of England's surprise decision to keep rates unchanged, sterling GBP=D3 was last down 0.59% at $1.3482, but still holding above Friday's more than one-month low of $1.3425.

The Australian dollar was down 0.24% against the greenback at $0.7363 AUD=D3 after earlier hitting $0.7341, its lowest level since Oct. 13. The New Zealand dollar was down 0.55% against the U.S. dollar at $0.7091.

"What do these numbers say? Simply that inflation is going to be long-lasting and structural inflation has picked up speed," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities In New York.

"The bottom line is that this is going to be a real challenge for the Fed in the coming months and suggests that inflation has not peaked," he added.

Data had also shown on Tuesday that U.S. producer prices increased solidly in October, driven by surging costs for gasoline and motor vehicle retailing, suggesting that high inflation could persist.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP jumped to an all-time high of $69,000.00 after the U.S. inflation data and was last up 2.5% at $68,632.87.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:40AM (1640 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

94.5230

93.9720

+0.60%

5.048%

+94.6090

+93.9620

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1523

$1.1596

-0.61%

-5.68%

+$1.1595

+$1.1512

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.8600

112.8800

+0.85%

+10.18%

+113.9400

+112.7800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

131.21

130.87

+0.26%

+3.38%

+131.4100

+130.6600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9159

0.9112

+0.53%

+3.54%

+0.9168

+0.9110

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3482

$1.3560

-0.59%

-1.33%

+$1.3565

+$1.3469

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2439

1.2436

+0.03%

-2.31%

+1.2458

+1.2387

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7363

$0.7380

-0.24%

-4.30%

+$0.7393

+$0.7341

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0553

1.0560

-0.07%

-2.35%

+1.0571

+1.0547

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8544

0.8551

-0.08%

-4.40%

+0.8560

+0.8532

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7091

$0.7130

-0.55%

-1.27%

+$0.7132

+$0.7077

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.5895

8.5025

+0.93%

-0.06%

+8.6000

+8.5215

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.8995

9.8640

+0.36%

-5.43%

+9.9080

+9.8519

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.6668

8.5735

+0.54%

+5.74%

+8.6705

+8.5738

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

9.9875

9.9334

+0.54%

-0.88%

+9.9883

+9.9400

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew and Stephen Culp in New York, Julien Ponthus and Saikat Chatterjee in London; Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Alex Richardson and Alison Williams and David Gregorio)

