FOREX-Dollar climbs as Fed flags hikes

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The dollar hit multi-week highs against other major currencies on Thursday, bolstered after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell primed investors for U.S. rate hikes beginning in March.

Overnight the Fed left its policy rate unchanged but Powell foreshadowed a sustained battle to tame inflation.

He told reporters there was "quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labour market" and said the Fed was of a mind to begin lifting rates in March.

The dollar leapt 0.7% against the yen in the wake of the Fed's decision and Powell's remarks, its steepest daily jump in more than two months as the prospect of imminent hikes spooked stock markets and drove bond yields higher. MKTS/GLOBUS/

The yen JPY=EBS inched a fraction lower to 114.74 per dollar on Thursday. The euro EUR=EBS was sold to a six-week low of $1.2301 and the Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell about 0.4% to a seven-week trough of $0.7076. AUD/

"While communication from Fed members in the lead-up to this meeting meant that the pivot should not have been a surprise, risk appetite shrivelled as Powell's press conference progressed and the extent of the Fed's commitment to act in the face of significant inflation pressure became clear," said ANZ analysts.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 headed for a sixth consecutive session of selling and touched an almost 15-month low of $0.6626, despite data showing inflation there running at a three-decade high.

Among other data in the spotlight, Chinese industrial profit growth slowed in December, while U.S. economic growth and jobless claims figures are due later in the day.

Sterling GBP=D3 is testing support at $1.3454, as investors await a Bank of England meeting next week and have an eye on the turmoil enveloping Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is under pressure after attending parties during lockdowns.

After a battering last week, cryptocurrencies have mostly held their ground in the wake of the Fed's meeting, though bitcoin BTC=BTSP saw some pressure early in the Asia session and was last down nearly 2% to $36,100.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0154 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1232

$1.1243

-0.10%

-1.21%

+1.1243

+1.1231

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

114.6000

114.6800

-0.06%

-0.36%

+114.7750

+114.6100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

128.71

128.91

-0.16%

-1.24%

+129.0100

+128.6600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9242

0.9243

+0.01%

+1.33%

+0.9245

+0.9240

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3452

1.3465

-0.10%

-0.54%

+1.3467

+1.3444

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2696

1.2663

+0.27%

+0.42%

+1.2700

+1.2659

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7082

0.7115

-0.46%

-2.57%

+0.7121

+0.7078

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6627

0.6654

-0.38%

-3.16%

+0.6660

+0.6626

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

