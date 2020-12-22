FOREX-Dollar climbs as coronavirus variant negates stimulus optimism
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Tuesday in thin trading, as concerns about a coronavirus variant raging in Britain that has caused lockdowns and travel restrictions have dampened optimism about a U.S. stimulus bill that Congress passed overnight.
Risk appetite took a hit, as U.S. stocks fell except for the Nasdaq, and U.S. Treasuries rallied. Currencies tied to higher risk appetite such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars were also weaker against the greenback.
"Momentum, market positioning, and the skew in the options market all warn of the risk of an upside correction in the dollar, even if the precise timing is difficult to predict," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist, at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.
"At the same time, the pandemic in Europe, lockdowns, and a seemingly less aggressive approach to the vaccines, including orders suggested a bleak Q1 in 2021," he added.
Tuesday's data was weaker than expected, with U.S. existing home sales falling more than expected in November and the consumer confidence index lower than forecast. The weak U.S reports reinforced the dollar's rally.
Meanwhile, an $892 billion COVID-19 aid package passed by Congress is awaiting President Donald Trump's approval to become law. Some analysts though said the relief package has already been priced in the market and therefore the impact has been muted.
Investors overall remained concerned about the new coronavirus variant even as medical experts sought to ease concerns about it.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Tuesday the coronavirus variant had not yet been detected in the United States, while Health Secretary Alex Azar told Fox News the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which received U.S. emergency use authorizations this month, should be effective at preventing illness from the variant of the virus.
In afternoon trading, the dollar index rose 0.6% to 90.675 =USD, as the euro fell 0.7% to $1.2156 EUR=EBS.
The dollar rose 0.4% versus the yen to 103.70 yen JPY=EBS.
The market has been positioned for a weaker dollar. It is pricing in a pandemic recovery that lifts commodity prices and benefits exporters and their currencies at the expense of the dollar.
"I still think the dollar is going to remain under significant pressure for the first half of the year. We have U.S. equities that are overvalued and overpriced," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics in Florida.
"Once COVID calms down there will be more opportunity in emerging markets," he added.
Sterling also slid against the dollar, down 0.9% at $1.3350 GBP=D3. The pound slipped versus the euro as well, down 0.1% at 91.03 pence per euro.
There is a post-Brexit trade deal on the table between Britain and the European Union, and while both sides want to wrap up negotiations before Christmas Eve, the talks remain strained, the Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a senior British source.
The Australian dollar AUD= fell 0.8% to US$0.7525. The New Zealand dollar NZD= lost 0.7% to US$0.7044.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:53PM (1953 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
90.6680
90.1320
+0.60%
+0.00%
+90.7210
+90.0550
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2158
$1.2248
-0.73%
+8.45%
+$1.2257
+$1.2157
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
103.6950
103.3150
+0.37%
-4.58%
+103.7300
+103.2950
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
126.06
126.45
-0.31%
+3.37%
+126.6600
+126.0400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8900
0.8859
+0.47%
-8.02%
+0.8901
+0.8846
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3352
$1.3471
-0.88%
+0.68%
+$1.3467
+$1.3305
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2908
1.2858
+0.40%
-0.62%
+1.2933
+1.2845
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7526
$0.7587
-0.84%
+7.22%
+$0.7590
+$0.7517
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0820
1.0841
-0.19%
-0.29%
+1.0847
+1.0816
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9104
0.9094
+0.11%
+7.69%
+0.9155
+0.9084
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7044
$0.7096
-0.73%
+4.68%
+$0.7105
+$0.7032
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.7395
8.6340
+1.11%
-0.48%
+8.7490
+8.6325
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.6297
10.6020
+0.26%
+8.05%
+10.6588
+10.5450
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.3382
8.2352
+0.51%
-10.78%
+8.3450
+8.2442
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1390
10.0880
+0.51%
-3.15%
+10.1593
+10.0945
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Lisa Shumaker)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com +1 646-301-4124, Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
