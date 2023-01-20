FOREX-Dollar climbs against yen as BOJ affirms ultra-easy policy

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Amanda Cooper

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The dollar soared against the yen on Friday, on track for its largest daily gain in roughly two weeks, after the Bank of Japan governor repeated that the central bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy amid speculation an imminent shift is coming.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who addressed the World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos on Friday, said the central bank will continue its current "extremely accommodative" monetary policy to achieve its 2% inflation target in a stable, sustainable manner.

Speculators are betting that the BOJ, the last major central bank to still employ loose monetary policy, is edging towards a shift to a tighter stance. That has driven a rally in the yen that has pushed the dollar/yen pair down by 14% in the past three months.

"There are some doubts within the BOJ whether the boost in inflation in Japan is going to deliver them all the way back to 2%," said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie in New York.

"Given that there is disinflation now suddenly around the world including the U.S., I can see where that is a valid concern. So between now and the next meeting, there is no policy shift and that is indicated by Kuroda," he added.

The dollar rose as high as 130.60 yen JPY=EBS and was last up 1.1% at 129.86. The greenback was on track for its biggest percentage gain since early January.

On the week, the dollar rose 1.6% versus the Japanese currency, on pace for its best week since early December.

Data on Friday showed Japan's core consumer prices in December rose 4.0% from a year earlier, double the BOJ's target.

"Japan now has an inflation problem that it hasn't had in nearly 40 years," CMC Markets chief strategist Michael Hewson said.

"For me, the die is cast - dollar/yen will go lower and it's a question of how quickly," he said.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.2% to 102.20 =USD.

The greenback has been mostly on the defensive all week against a basket of currencies, as a slew of data from consumer spending to business activity and inflation across major economies highlighted an increasingly fragile outlook for U.S. growth..

"Everything is poised to take us to year-over-year inflation that's well inside the 3% level. Against that backdrop, China is going to do better...and certainly Europe is going to do better as well when this winter emergency is over," Macquarie's Wizman.

"The first half of the year will be a period when the rest of the world is going to do much better than the U.S. That's the basis for why the dollar can continue to come down from here."

The U.S. currency has lost about 1.3% so far in January, having fallen nearly 8% in the final three months of 2022, when investors began factoring in a higher chance of the Federal Reserve slowing down the pace of interest-rate rises.

With much top-tier data out of the way now, investors are waiting for the first Fed meeting of the year in early February.

The central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) in December after four straight 75 bps increases, and the market is eagerly anticipating another stepdown.

ING economists said the intense scrutiny of U.S. growth means that the dollar remains vulnerable to data releases as markets keep scaling back Fed rate expectations.

Meanwhile, the euro EUR=EBS was up 0.1% at $1.0843, while sterling GBP=D3 was flat at $1.2392, after UK data showed a surprise drop in retail sales in December, as British shoppers bought less, but spent more.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:43AM (1543 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.2100

102.0400

+0.18%

-1.237%

+102.5500

+101.9300

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0831

$1.0829

+0.02%

+1.09%

+$1.0859

+$1.0803

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

129.8750

128.4150

+1.13%

-0.95%

+130.6000

+128.3500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

140.66

139.10

+1.12%

+0.26%

+141.1900

+139.0600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9216

0.9162

+0.55%

-0.37%

+0.9234

+0.9143

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2378

$1.2393

-0.11%

+2.36%

+$1.2397

+$1.2336

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3420

1.3470

-0.38%

-0.96%

+1.3497

+1.3411

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6950

$0.6910

+0.60%

+1.97%

+$0.6966

+$0.6908

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9980

0.9921

+0.59%

+0.86%

+0.9987

+0.9920

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8748

0.8741

+0.08%

-1.09%

+0.8786

+0.8740

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6448

$0.6397

+0.87%

+1.61%

+$0.6468

+$0.6392

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.8895

9.8980

-0.06%

+0.80%

+9.9355

+9.8750

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.7104

10.7147

-0.04%

+2.11%

+10.7504

+10.6944

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3079

10.3085

-0.09%

-0.96%

+10.3574

+10.2804

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.1605

11.1708

-0.09%

+0.10%

+11.1980

+11.1470

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Amanda Cooper in London; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Kirsten Donovan)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.