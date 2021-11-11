FOREX-Dollar climbs after hot U.S. inflation; euro dips

By Tommy Wilkes and Sinéad Carew

LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to almost 16-month highs against the euro and other currencies on Thursday, after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in 30 years encouraged bets on interest rate hikes.

Wednesday's data showed that U.S. consumer prices grew last month at their fastest annual pace since 1990, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will have to respond by lifting interest rates faster than expected as traders question the central bank's stance that the current spate of high inflation is transitory.

While the U.S. bond market was closed for the Veterans Day holiday, the dollar index =USD still looked set for its second straight day of gains so far touching its highest level since July 23 2020. It was last up 0.19% at $95.003.

The euro EUR=EBS was down 0.07% at $1.1468 after hitting $1.1454 its lowest since July 21 2020.

"It feels like we're still trading the repercussions of the CPI," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York.

"The path of least resistance in the short term appears to be dollar higher .. Stronger inflation weakens the transitory narrative which means the Fed might need to tighten sooner."

Sterling GBP=D3 was down 0.03% at $1.3396 after earlier hitting $1.33650, its lowest level since Dec. 2020. Data showing Britain's economy lagging rivals in the July-September period did little to help.

The greenback was last up 0.01% against Japan's yen JPY=EBS and traded a range of 113.81 yen to 114.15 during the session after the dollar rose sharply against the yen on Wednesday.

"The hawkish repricing of Fed policy expectations has reinforced the U.S. dollar's upward momentum from the previous week in which it had already benefited from the other G10 central banks pushing back against rate hike expectations outside of the U.S," said Lee Hardman, currencies analyst at MUFG.

Emerging market (EM) currencies had also suffered from the dollar's broad rise on Wednesday and earlier in Thursday's session but MSCI's EM currencies index .MIEM00000CUS was last up 0.07%.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped, pulled lower by the jump in the U.S. dollar. The Aussie AUD=D3 0.28% to $0.7305 fell half a percent to a one-month low of $0.7287 and New Zealand's Kiwi NZD=D3 dropped 0.4% to $0.7034. AUD/

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira tumbled to a new record low of 9.975 to the dollar TRYTOM=D3 after the U.S. inflation reading and as expectations grow Turkey will cut rates again soon.

In crypto currencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP was up 0.48% at $65,229.81 after hitting a $69,000 intraday record on Wednesday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:52AM (1452 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

95.0030

94.8340

+0.19%

5.581%

+95.1010

+94.8240

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1468

$1.1477

-0.07%

-6.13%

+$1.1488

+$1.1454

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.9150

113.9000

+0.01%

+10.24%

+114.1550

+113.8100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

130.64

130.72

-0.06%

+2.93%

+130.9900

+130.4500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9218

0.9182

+0.40%

+4.20%

+0.9224

+0.9180

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3396

$1.3402

-0.03%

-1.93%

+$1.3432

+$1.3365

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2585

1.2499

+0.69%

-1.17%

+1.2587

+1.2472

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7305

$0.7326

-0.28%

-5.03%

+$0.7341

+$0.7287

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0570

1.0538

+0.30%

-2.19%

+1.0572

+1.0536

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8560

0.8559

+0.01%

-4.22%

+0.8574

+0.8543

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7034

$0.7058

-0.40%

-2.10%

+$0.7071

+$0.7013

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.6730

8.6450

+0.70%

+1.38%

+8.7065

+8.6365

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.9464

9.9276

+0.19%

-4.97%

+9.9765

+9.9101

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.7059

8.6992

-0.06%

+6.22%

+8.7338

+8.6868

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

9.9846

9.9902

-0.06%

-0.91%

+10.0101

+9.9633

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

USDindexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3n6RFfU

(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Saikat Chatterjee in London, Editing by Timothy Heritage, Mark Potter and Nick Zieminski)

