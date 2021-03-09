FOREX-Dollar claws back losses as U.S. yields stabilise

US Markets

The U.S. dollar rose on Wednesday, clawing back some of the losses sustained overnight, as U.S. yields found a floor following their drop from one-year highs.

    By Kevin Buckland and Sagarika Jaisinghani
    TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on
Wednesday, clawing back some of the losses sustained overnight,
as U.S. yields found a floor following their drop from one-year
highs.
    Riskier currencies including the Australian and New Zealand
dollars retreated after logging big gains on Tuesday. Bitcoin
<BTC=BTSP> turned lower after earlier topping $55,000 for the
first time since Feb. 22.
    The euro <EUR=EBS> was 0.2% lower at $1.18815 after bouncing
off a 3-1/2-month low of $1.18355 on Tuesday.
    Against the yen <JPY=EBS>, another traditional safe-haven
currency, the greenback traded 0.3% higher at 108.780 yen,
following its retreat from a nine-month top of 109.235.
    "Yesterday, the dollar fell across the board as U.S.
Treasury yields slipped after the continued rise since the
beginning of this year. This morning, the yields have stopped
falling so those who missed out on buying the dollar when it was
rising, they saw the opportunity to buy it," said Masafumi
Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.
    But he added, "the rebound in the dollar is not that big
today."
    The dollar index has closely tracked a surge in Treasury
yields in recent weeks, both because higher yields increase the
currency's appeal and as the bond rout shook investor
confidence, spurring demand for the safest assets.
    The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield <US10YT=RR> stabilised
around 1.54% on Wednesday in Asia after a three-day drop from a
one-year high of 1.6250%.
    The dollar index <=USD> strengthened about 0.2% to 92.147 in
Asia on Wednesday, after falling back sharply from a 3-1/2-month
high of 92.506 overnight.
    Bond investors have been selling on bets that a
faster-than-expected economic rebound would spark a surge in
inflation, with President Joe Biden expected to sign a $1.9
trillion coronavirus aid package as soon as this week.
    Many analysts still expect the dollar to weaken over the
course of this year, but the speed of recent gains has forced
some to adjust their views.
    Westpac, which last week was talking about selling the
dollar index into 91, now sees it reaching as high as 94.50
before resuming last year's downtrend as the rest of the world
closes the gap with the U.S. economic recovery.
    "Global reflation is alive and well, and Europe will get her
vaccination act together at some point too," Westpac strategists
wrote in a note.
    "A continuation of the global recovery ... should see
commodity currencies outperform."
    The Aussie <AUD=> dropped 0.4% to $0.7684 after jumping 1%
overnight, as a top central banker rebuffed market chatter about
early rate increases, helping pull local yields lower. [AUD/]
    New Zealand's kiwi <NZD=> slipped 0.4% to $0.7146 following
a 0.8% increase on Tuesday.
    In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin <BTC=BTSP> rose as high as
$55,855 on Wednesday before dropping back to $53,552.87. It hit
a record high of $58,354.14 on Feb. 21.
    
========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 0425 GMT
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      <EUR=EBS>   $1.1881        $1.1901     -0.17%         +0.00%      +1.1904     +1.1878
 Dollar/Yen       <JPY=D3>    108.8000       108.5100    +0.27%         +0.00%      +108.8300   +108.5250
 Euro/Yen         <EURJPY=>   129.26         129.10      +0.12%         +0.00%      +129.3100   +129.0700
 Dollar/Swiss     <CHF=EBS>   0.9298         0.9280      +0.20%         +0.00%      +0.9301     +0.9279
 Sterling/Dollar  <GBP=D3>    1.3868         1.3889      -0.16%         +1.50%      +1.3892     +1.3861
 Dollar/Canadian  <CAD=D3>    1.2664         1.2640      +0.17%         +0.00%      +1.2667     +1.2635
 Aussie/Dollar    <AUD=D3>    0.7685         0.7721      -0.46%         +0.00%      +0.7719     +0.7677
 NZ               <NZD=D3>    0.7147         0.7176      -0.39%         -0.46%      +0.7182     +0.7143
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
                                                                                                
    
All spots <FX=>
Tokyo spots <AFX=>
Europe spots <EFX=> 
Volatilities <FXVOL=> 
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ <TKYFX> 

 (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Lincoiln Feast,
Christopher Cushing and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
 ((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

