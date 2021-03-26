FOREX-Dollar buoyant as economic outlook brightens

By Jessica DiNapoli and Tom Wilson

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near its highest since November against major currencies on Friday, propelled by optimism over U.S. coronavirus vaccines and the economy, and rose to its highest against the Japanese yen since June.

Against a basket of six major currencies =USD, the greenback stood at 92.813, not far off a four-month high hit a day earlier and on course for a weekly gain of 0.9%. It was shrugging off data showing that consumer spending recently fell.

The dollar-yen also rose to 109.80, roughly the highest since June. =JPY

"The dollar has made quite a bit of a comeback so far this year. Many have been reconsidering the bearish sentiment that’s been around the dollar since the middle of last year," said Minh Trang, senior foreign exchange trader at Silicon Valley Bank. "Markets are basically expecting that the success of vaccine rollout will lead to higher inflation, and force the Fed to reconsider, and rates will have to move up sooner than what is being projected. That’s translating to the currency market."

Against the Swiss franc CHF=EBS, the dollar rose to its highest since July.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose but held below recent highs.

U.S. jobless claims fell to a one-year low last week and President Joe Biden said he would double his vaccination plan after reaching his previous goal of 100 million shots 42 days ahead of schedule, both of which support optimism about the dollar.

The euro managed to claw back ground from Thursday's four-month low, though the common currency is still bruised by doubts over the slow pace of vaccinations and rising infections.

In a fillip for the euro, business morale in the euro zone's biggest economy Germany hit its highest level in almost two years in March as rising demand for manufactured goods kept factories humming through rising coronavirus infections and lockdown restrictions.

The euro has been under pressure as worries about the European Union's slow vaccination rollout and bickering with former member Britain over vaccine exports become a dominant theme, traders said, adding that rising cases were a concern.

Elsewhere, bitcoin BTC=BTSP gained as much as 4%, helping recover some of its pullback from a record high of almost $62,000 touched earlier this month. It was last up 3.69% at $53,185.

Currency bid prices at 10:35AM (1435 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

92.7780

92.8070

-0.02%

3.108%

+92.8740

+92.6840

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1785

$1.1764

+0.18%

-3.54%

+$1.1797

+$1.1763

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

109.7600

109.1050

+0.64%

+6.30%

+109.8400

+109.1350

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

129.35

128.43

+0.72%

+1.91%

+129.4500

+128.4500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9409

0.9401

+0.11%

+6.37%

+0.9418

+0.9392

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3786

$1.3733

+0.39%

+0.91%

+$1.3799

+$1.3730

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2570

1.2609

-0.31%

-1.29%

+1.2609

+1.2561

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7629

$0.7581

+0.61%

-0.84%

+$0.7632

+$0.7579

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1087

1.1057

+0.27%

+2.59%

+1.1094

+1.1058

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8547

0.8563

-0.19%

-4.36%

+0.8572

+0.8542

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6989

$0.6954

+0.53%

-2.65%

+$0.6996

+$0.6951

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.5820

8.6610

-0.89%

-0.03%

+8.6430

+8.5840

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1140

10.1740

-0.59%

-3.37%

+10.1900

+10.1136

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.6460

8.6548

+0.09%

+5.49%

+8.6634

+8.6316

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1895

10.1805

+0.09%

+1.12%

+10.1958

+10.1724

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Tom Wilson, additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo; editing by Larry King, Hugh Lawson and Jonathan Oatis)

((T.Wilson@thomsonreuters.com; (44) 20 7513 5676; Reuters Messaging: t.wilson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.