FOREX-Dollar braces for US inflation reading, yen jumps on BOJ comments

Credit: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

February 29, 2024 — 01:31 am EST

Written by Tom Westbrook for Reuters ->

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The dollar tracked toward monthly gains on Thursday ahead of highly-anticipated inflation data that could ruffle the interest rate outlook, while the sliding yen found a footing after a policymaker hinted at the need to exit ultra-easy policies.

Bitcoin BTC= was on the charge, topping $63,000 early in the European morning for a gain of nearly 50% in February. The monthly rise is the largest since December 2020, and a record high above $69,000 is within sight. It was last at $63,051.

"With JPY shorts at record high, unwinding of shorts should see JPY bears run for cover."

The U.S. dollar index =USD was little changed at 103.86.

