FOREX-Dollar bounces, sterling tumbles on dovish BoE

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded on Thursday but held below 20-year highs reached last week, a day after the Federal Reserve affirmed that it would take aggressive steps to combat soaring inflation but played down the prospect of even larger rate hikes.

The greenback dropped sharply on Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that policymakers were not actively considering 75-basis-point moves in the future. It came after the U.S. central bank hiked rates by 50 basis points, as was widely expected.

But it regained ground on Thursday with the euro dented by weak German data showing that industrial orders in March suffered their biggest monthly drop since last October.

The greenback was also boosted by safe haven buying as stocks dropped, dragged down by megacap growth stocks. .N

Wednesday’s Fed meeting was “the first time in a long time that Powell and the Fed have not become incrementally more hawkish,” said Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

“I think that’s a game changer in terms of the one-way upward move in the dollar and rates and I do think we’ll have continued pullback in the dollar here over the next few days,” Nelson said, though he added that “what really happens now is going to hinge on the data.”

Consumer price inflation data next Wednesday will be watched for any signs that price pressures that have been rising at the fastest pace in 40 years are easing.

This week's major U.S. economic release will be the government's jobs report for April released on Friday.

The dollar index =USD was last at 103.43, up 0.87% on the day. It reached 103.93 last Thursday, the highest since December 2002.

The euro EUR=EBS fell to $1.0551, down 0.67%, after dropping to $1.0470 last Thursday, the lowest since January 2017.

The single currency has fallen as the region struggles with weaker growth and energy disruptions due to sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Central Bank should not raise interest rates in July, even though the inflation outlook suggests it can gradually reduce support for the economy, ECB board member Fabio Panetta told Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Money markets expect an ECB interest rate hike as early as July ECBWATCH.

The pound tumbled after the Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest since 2009 but warned that the economy was at risk of recession.

Sterling GBP=D3 fell 2.10% to $1.2371, the lowest since July 2020.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:25AM (1425 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.4300

102.5500

+0.87%

8.119%

+103.5300

+102.3400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0551

$1.0622

-0.67%

-7.20%

+$1.0642

+$1.0536

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

130.1550

129.1200

+0.79%

+13.05%

+130.3300

+128.7550

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

137.31

137.09

+0.16%

+5.36%

+137.5700

+136.8400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9845

0.9724

+1.26%

+7.95%

+0.9853

+0.9709

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2371

$1.2636

-2.10%

-8.53%

+$1.2632

+$1.2362

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2804

1.2737

+0.55%

+1.29%

+1.2809

+1.2713

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7135

$0.7256

-1.65%

-1.84%

+$0.7266

+$0.7133

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0385

1.0323

+0.60%

+0.15%

+1.0389

+1.0318

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8526

0.8403

+1.46%

+1.50%

+0.8545

+0.8407

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6439

$0.6544

-1.58%

-5.91%

+$0.6568

+$0.6438

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.4300

9.2410

+2.08%

+7.08%

+9.4330

+9.2090

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.9540

9.8297

+1.26%

-0.61%

+9.9545

+9.7743

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.8834

9.7386

+0.74%

+9.60%

+9.8945

+9.7205

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4285

10.3516

+0.74%

+1.90%

+10.4297

+10.3298

