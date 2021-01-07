FOREX-Dollar bounces off 2018 lows on economic outlook, euro profit-taking
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded from levels not seen since March 2018 to its highest in a week on Thursday, on the potential for an economic rebound and profit-taking by investors who had been betting on the euro.
The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of peers, rose 0.581% at 89.835 after rising as high as 89.979 with the euro EUR=down 0.45% to $1.2269.
The dollar saw little movement on Wednesday as hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, battling police in the hallways and delaying the certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory for hours. [nL1N2JI0JO]
But the certification of Biden's victory has raised expectations for more fiscal stimulus measures to bolster the economic outlook and pushed longer-dated bond yields higher, with the benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR climbing above 1% on Wednesday for the first time since March.
"Once the rates start to move, as they did yesterday, it wasn’t a big move but it was in the right direction, that is the direction of the future," said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com.
"It’s debatable on how long it is going to take for the vaccines to work and hopefully end the pandemic but once that happens you are going to get a much stronger U.S. recovery and that will lead to a stronger dollar."
Still, many analysts maintain a weaker long-term outlook for the dollar, and see the recent advance as the unwinding of bearish bets against the greenback, after it fell nearly 7% in 2020 and as much as 0.9% in the new year.
The yuan edged lower at 6.47 per dollar <CNH=EBS> after Chinese authorities signaled a desire for a slower pace of gains.
The remarks by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Wednesday follow an advance of around 10% on the greenback since last May as China's economic rebound has led the world's pandemic recovery.
Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.3562, down 0.33% on the day as it continued to meander below the almost three-year high of $1.3703 touched on Monday.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP marked a fresh all-time high as it approached the $40,000 mark on Thursday, and was last up 6.56% at $39,266.00.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 11:07AM (1607 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
89.8350
89.3250
+0.58%
+0.00%
+89.9790
+89.2940
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2270
$1.2328
-0.47%
+0.42%
+$1.2345
+$1.2245
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
103.8250
103.0400
+0.84%
+0.60%
+103.9500
+103.1000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
127.38
127.00
+0.30%
+0.36%
+127.4500
+126.9200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8845
0.8781
+0.73%
-0.02%
+0.8861
+0.8778
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3560
$1.3610
-0.37%
-0.75%
+$1.3632
+$1.3537
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2713
1.2680
+0.28%
-0.15%
+1.2733
+1.2665
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7753
$0.7806
-0.67%
+0.80%
+$0.7817
+$0.7726
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0852
1.0826
+0.24%
+0.40%
+1.0862
+1.0826
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9045
0.9055
-0.11%
+1.21%
+0.9077
+0.9016
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7246
$0.7295
-0.70%
+0.88%
+$0.7304
+$0.7226
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.4315
8.4165
+0.34%
-1.65%
+8.4715
+8.4065
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.3485
10.3680
-0.19%
-1.13%
+10.3785
+10.3325
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.1976
8.1645
+0.02%
+0.01%
+8.2319
+8.1577
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.0585
10.0565
+0.02%
-0.18%
+10.0905
+10.0505
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Marguerita Choy)
((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.