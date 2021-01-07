FOREX-Dollar bounces off 2018 lows on economic outlook, euro profit-taking

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded from levels not seen since March 2018 to its highest in a week on Thursday, on the potential for an economic rebound and profit-taking by investors who had been betting on the euro.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of peers, rose 0.581% at 89.835 after rising as high as 89.979 with the euro EUR=down 0.45% to $1.2269.

The dollar saw little movement on Wednesday as hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, battling police in the hallways and delaying the certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory for hours. [nL1N2JI0JO]

But the certification of Biden's victory has raised expectations for more fiscal stimulus measures to bolster the economic outlook and pushed longer-dated bond yields higher, with the benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR climbing above 1% on Wednesday for the first time since March.

"Once the rates start to move, as they did yesterday, it wasn’t a big move but it was in the right direction, that is the direction of the future," said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com.

"It’s debatable on how long it is going to take for the vaccines to work and hopefully end the pandemic but once that happens you are going to get a much stronger U.S. recovery and that will lead to a stronger dollar."

Still, many analysts maintain a weaker long-term outlook for the dollar, and see the recent advance as the unwinding of bearish bets against the greenback, after it fell nearly 7% in 2020 and as much as 0.9% in the new year.

The yuan edged lower at 6.47 per dollar <CNH=EBS> after Chinese authorities signaled a desire for a slower pace of gains.

The remarks by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Wednesday follow an advance of around 10% on the greenback since last May as China's economic rebound has led the world's pandemic recovery.

Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.3562, down 0.33% on the day as it continued to meander below the almost three-year high of $1.3703 touched on Monday.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP marked a fresh all-time high as it approached the $40,000 mark on Thursday, and was last up 6.56% at $39,266.00.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:07AM (1607 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

89.8350

89.3250

+0.58%

+0.00%

+89.9790

+89.2940

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2270

$1.2328

-0.47%

+0.42%

+$1.2345

+$1.2245

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

103.8250

103.0400

+0.84%

+0.60%

+103.9500

+103.1000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

127.38

127.00

+0.30%

+0.36%

+127.4500

+126.9200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8845

0.8781

+0.73%

-0.02%

+0.8861

+0.8778

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3560

$1.3610

-0.37%

-0.75%

+$1.3632

+$1.3537

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2713

1.2680

+0.28%

-0.15%

+1.2733

+1.2665

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7753

$0.7806

-0.67%

+0.80%

+$0.7817

+$0.7726

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0852

1.0826

+0.24%

+0.40%

+1.0862

+1.0826

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9045

0.9055

-0.11%

+1.21%

+0.9077

+0.9016

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7246

$0.7295

-0.70%

+0.88%

+$0.7304

+$0.7226

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.4315

8.4165

+0.34%

-1.65%

+8.4715

+8.4065

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.3485

10.3680

-0.19%

-1.13%

+10.3785

+10.3325

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.1976

8.1645

+0.02%

+0.01%

+8.2319

+8.1577

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0585

10.0565

+0.02%

-0.18%

+10.0905

+10.0505

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.