FOREX-Dollar bounces from three-month low, index trades above key support

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The dollar bounced off an almost three-month low against a basket of currencies hit on Monday following optimism over another COVID-19 vaccine as the index approached a technical support level that if broken, could signal further weakness for the greenback.

The dollar had weakened as risk appetite got a boost after AstraZeneca AZN.L said that its vaccine could be about 90% effective and it would prepare to submit data to authorities around the world that have a framework for conditional or early approval.

"At least for now the news from AstroZeneca is helping to overshadow concerns about the economic fallout from mounting business restrictions," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

However, "the lingering downside threat to growth may help slow the dollar’s decline", Manimbo said.

Investors are balancing the prospect of a closer rollout of COVID-19 vaccines against worsening U.S. economic data as a rise in COVID-19 cases again leads to business shutdowns.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.05% at 92.366, after earlier dropping to 92.013, the lowest since Sept. 1. It is hovering just above technical support around 92, a conclusive break below which could usher in new weakness, analysts said.

Matthew Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak noted that he would wait for confirmation that any break below 92 is significant before assuming further weakness, but added that if the index does fall below that level "in any meaningful way, it’s going to be very bearish for the greenback on a technical basis".

Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said that if the index breaks its September low, there is little support until its low from February 2018.

The Reuters dollar index showed the greenback falling to a more than two-year low of 91.737 on Sept. 1. It fell to 88.251 in February 2018, which was the lowest since December 2014.

The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.01% at $1.1855.

Based on the Reuters dollar index, the next target for the euro is likely its September high near $1.2010, followed by the February 2018 high of $1.2555, Brown Brothers Harriman said.

The New Zealand dollar surged to a two-year high after strong retail sales data, before falling back to be little changed on the day at 0.6930 per dollar. NZD=D3

The pound was boosted by hopes for a Brexit deal GBP=D3. The EU's chief Brexit negotiator said that fundamental divergences remain but both sides were pushing hard for a deal.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last 0.44% up at $1.3349.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:01AM (1501 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

$92.3660

92.3260

+0.05%

+0.00%

+92.3890

+92.0130

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1855

$1.1856

-0.01%

+5.74%

+1.1906

+1.1850

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

104.0800

103.8500

+0.23%

-4.17%

+104.0950

+103.7000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

123.38

123.11

+0.22%

+1.17%

+123.5400

+123.0700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9113

0.9110

+0.05%

-5.80%

+0.9115

+0.9077

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3349

1.3289

+0.44%

+0.63%

+1.3396

+1.3289

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3079

1.3093

-0.09%

+0.69%

+1.3091

+1.3046

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7298

0.7303

-0.06%

+4.01%

+0.7337

+0.7297

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0805

1.0801

+0.04%

-0.43%

+1.0817

+1.0799

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8878

0.8929

-0.57%

+5.02%

+0.8929

+0.8875

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6930

0.6928

+0.04%

+3.00%

+0.6967

+0.6915

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.0280

9.0100

+0.09%

+2.80%

+9.0310

+8.9655

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.7050

10.6740

+0.29%

+8.81%

+10.7150

+10.6410

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.6302

8.6186

+0.14%

-7.67%

+8.6320

+8.5791

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2299

10.2152

+0.14%

-2.29%

+10.2370

+10.2020

(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

