FOREX-Dollar bounces as retail sales drop, Fed governor hawkish

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar index bounced off a one-year low against a basket of currencies on Friday after data showed retail sales fell in March, while a key Fed official warned that the U.S. central bank needs to continue hiking interest rates to bring down inflation.
Investors are pricing in the probability that the Fed will need to cut rates later this year on an expected slowdown; however, the economy remains relatively resilient for now.
“The overarching theme is you’re getting a slowdown,” said Mazen Issa, senior foreign exchange strategist at TD Securities in New York. “I think what gets overlooked is it may take longer for things to unfold, maybe a grind, and the U.S. economy is more resilient than people have given it credit for.”
The dollar initially fell, and then reversed and moved higher after data showed U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in March as consumers cut back on purchases of motor vehicles and other big-ticket items.
“It was generally on the weak side with the exception of the retail sales control group, which is super core retail sales, it was just a little less negative than expected and makes you think that maybe the market was looking for something much weaker,” said Issa.
The data came just before Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday that despite a year of aggressive rate increases, U.S. central bankers "haven't made much progress" in returning inflation to their 2% target and need to move rates higher still.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, meanwhile, said that one more quarter-percentage-point interest rate hike can allow the Fed to end its tightening cycle with some confidence inflation will steadily return to its 2% target.
Fed funds futures traders are pricing in an 85% probability that the Fed will hike by an additional 25 basis points at its May 2-3 meeting. FEDWATCH
The dollar has dropped as data this week shows cooling inflation, with consumer prices barely rising in March, while producer prices unexpectedly fell in the month. Some of Friday's rebound, however, may be investors taking profits from trades betting on a dollar decline.
The dollar index =USD was last up 0.26% on the day at 101.22, after earlier falling to 100.78, the lowest since last April.
The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.23% to $1.1025. It earlier hit $1.10755, the highest since last April. The dollar gained 0.35% against the yen JPY=EBS to 133.05.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:42AM (1342 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
101.2200
100.9700
+0.26%
-2.193%
+101.3100
+100.7800
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1025
$1.1048
-0.23%
+2.87%
+$1.1076
+$1.1019
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
133.0450
132.5800
+0.35%
+1.48%
+133.1900
+132.1800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
146.70
146.43
+0.18%
+4.56%
+146.8500
+146.2500
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8912
0.8898
+0.16%
-3.62%
+0.8926
+0.8869
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2473
$1.2523
-0.38%
+3.16%
+$1.2546
+$1.2465
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3340
1.3339
+0.02%
-1.54%
+1.3349
+1.3303
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6762
$0.6784
-0.33%
-0.81%
+$0.6806
+$0.6753
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9825
0.9827
-0.02%
-0.71%
+0.9845
+0.9811
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8838
0.8819
+0.22%
-0.07%
+0.8849
+0.8820
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6265
$0.6297
-0.52%
-1.34%
+$0.6315
+$0.6261
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.3330
10.3040
+0.27%
+5.28%
+10.3520
+10.2890
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.3964
11.3850
+0.10%
+8.60%
+11.4240
+11.3774
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.2779
10.2632
-0.11%
-1.25%
+10.3021
+10.2379
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.3329
11.3452
-0.11%
+1.64%
+11.3755
+11.3302
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Jonathan Oatis)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.