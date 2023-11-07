FOREX-Dollar bounces after sharp selloff, euro dented by weak data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar gained on Tuesday as a sharp selloff last week was seen as overdone in the short-term, while the euro was dented by weak German data and the Australian dollar slid after that country's central bank raised interest rates but hinted the hike was the last of the current tightening cycle.

The greenback dropped last week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took a more dovish tone than expected at the conclusion of the U.S. central bank's two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, when it left interest rates unchanged.

A softer-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Friday added to the dollar's weakness.

"This dollar bounce we're having yesterday and today is really a correction to what happened last week, which I would say was a one-two punch between the Fed and the jobs data," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

The dollar index =USD which tracks the U.S. unit against six main peers, was up 0.37% at 105.64. It fell 1.4% last week, its steepest weekly decline since mid-July.

"If you look at the percentage of currencies that have been down versus the dollar over the last 26 weeks, it was approaching 100%, and data also showed very long dollar positioning ... so we got a reversal of some of those positions triggered by the jobs report," said Chester Ntonifor, foreign exchange strategist at BCA Research.

Traders are now pricing in only a slim chance of a further interest rate increase by the Fed and see three 25-basis-point rate cuts by next November. FEDWATCH

As the U.S. economy slows, the dollar may also see further weakness.

Data next week is expected to show softening consumer price inflation and a decline in retail sales, which "feeds into the headwinds that people are talking about - the resumption of student loans, higher interest rates biting the consumer," Chandler said,

"The dollar's rally, especially since July, was fueled by a divergence and now we're going to get convergence - but not because of good news from overseas, but more because we're getting worse news from the U.S.," he added.

This week investors will also focus on comments from Fed officials including Powell, who is due to speak on Wednesday and Thursday.

The U.S. central bank may have to do more to bring inflation back down to its 2% target given the recent run of resilient economic data, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee also said the U.S. central bank has made significant inroads in its battle to bring inflation back down to its 2% target. If that continues, he added, attention will turn to how long to keep interest rates at current levels.

The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.37% to $1.0677 after data showed a larger-than-expected fall in German industrial production in September.

"The data comes after the German manufacturing PMI showed a deep contraction in October and suggests that the sector remains under pressure, acting as a drag on the German economy," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial market analyst at City Index.

The Australian dollar fell sharply after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised interest rates by 25 basis points to combat stubborn inflation, as expected, but indicated that further tightening was unlikely.

RBA's forward guidance was slightly watered down, which was perceived as dovish, resulting in the Australian dollar quickly giving back its gains after an initial knee-jerk rally, said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The Australian currency AUD=D3 was last down 1.18% at $0.6415, and is on course for its biggest one-day percentage decline in a month.

The U.S. dollar gained 0.36% on the Japanese yen JPY=EBS to 150.59 yen, putting it back above the 150-level that has kept traders on edge in recent weeks as they look for signs of intervention from Tokyo.

The yen softened to 151.74 per dollar last week, edging closer to October 2022 lows that spurred several rounds of dollar-selling intervention.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1500 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

105.6400

105.2700

+0.37%

2.077%

+105.7700

+105.2500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0677

$1.0717

-0.37%

-0.35%

+$1.0720

+$1.0665

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

150.5850

150.0700

+0.36%

+14.88%

+150.6850

+149.9500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

160.77

160.82

-0.03%

+14.59%

+161.0300

+160.4400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9008

0.8994

+0.23%

-2.51%

+0.9017

+0.8990

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2298

$1.2339

-0.33%

+1.69%

+$1.2346

+$1.2276

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3754

1.3700

+0.40%

+1.52%

+1.3768

+1.3695

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6415

$0.6489

-1.18%

-5.93%

+$0.6501

+$0.6405

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9617

0.9638

-0.22%

-2.81%

+0.9647

+0.9612

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8680

0.8677

+0.03%

-1.85%

+0.8691

+0.8678

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5924

$0.5964

-0.66%

-6.70%

+$0.5965

+$0.5913

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

11.1870

11.0600

+1.08%

+13.91%

+11.1970

+11.0720

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.9478

11.8429

+0.89%

+13.86%

+11.9494

+11.8360

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.9429

10.9127

-0.04%

+5.14%

+10.9633

+10.8796

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6845

11.6889

-0.04%

+4.80%

+11.7124

+11.6564

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Alun John in London and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Paul Simao)

