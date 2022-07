FOREX-Dollar boosted by safety bid on rising recession fears

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Pessimism about the global economicoutlook boosted demand for the safe-haven U.S. dollar on Friday while the Australian dollar, a proxy for global growth, tumbled to a two-year low.

Rampant inflation and a rush by central banks to raise rates and stem the flow of cheap money has fueled sell-offs across markets and lifted assets seen as safer bets.

"When people get worried they still buy dollar assets," said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com in New York.

The dollar gained on Friday even as concerns about an economic downturn sent benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to one-month lows. US/US10YT=RR

The greenback is being swayed between concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike rates aggressively to blunt soaring price pressures, and the likelihood that this will hurt the economy.

"You have weakening rates against the dollar competing against fear of a global recession and enormous amounts of debt and all sorts of other problems," Trevisani said.

Data on Friday showed that U.S. manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in June, with a measure of new orders contracting for the first time in two years, signs that the economy was cooling.

Expectations for interest rate hikes by U.S. central banks have fallen, with traders now pricing in a peak of 3.32% in March, down from previous estimates of around 4% before the Fed's June 14-15 meeting. The Fed's benchmark rate is currently 1.58%. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

The dollar index gained 0.36% against a basket of currencies to 105.12. It is holding just below a 20-year high of 105.79 reached on June 15.

The euro fell 0.56% to $1.0424. The single currency reached a five-year low of $1.0349 on May 13. =USD, EUR=EBS

Euro zone inflation hit another record high in June, while manufacturing production in the bloc fell for the first time in two years.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates this month for the first time in a decade, although economists are divided on the size of any hike.

Risk-sensitive currencies underperformed. The Australian dollar fell as low as 67.64 cents, the weakest since June 2020. AUD=D3

"It's a risk-off start to the second half of the year with equities and commodities down, so the dollar is stronger pretty much across the board," said Kenneth Broux, an FX strategist at Societe Generale in London.

The Reserve Bank of Australia decides policy on Thursday, and markets expect a half point hike to its key rate.

Sterling reached a two-week low of $1.1976 a day after official data showed a record shortfall in Britain's current account deficit in early 2022. GBP=D3

The dollar dipped 0.37% against the Japanese yen to 135.26. The Japanese currency hit a 24-year low of 137.01 per dollar on Wednesday. JPY=EBS

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin resumed its slide lower, slipping 2.63% to trade just above $19,400. BTC=BTSP

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

105.1200

104.7500

+0.36%

9.886%

+105.6400

+104.7500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0424

$1.0483

-0.56%

-8.30%

+$1.0486

+$1.0366

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

135.2600

135.7700

-0.37%

+17.50%

+135.9800

+134.7500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

140.98

142.26

-0.90%

+8.18%

+142.4300

+139.8000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9598

0.9549

+0.56%

+5.26%

+0.9641

+0.9548

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2096

$1.2180

-0.69%

-10.56%

+$1.2173

+$1.1976

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2887

1.2873

+0.11%

+1.93%

+1.2966

+1.2867

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6817

$0.6903

-1.24%

-6.21%

+$0.6903

+$0.6764

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0003

1.0010

-0.07%

-3.53%

+1.0042

+0.9979

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8615

0.8607

+0.09%

+2.56%

+0.8678

+0.8606

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6213

$0.6247

-0.56%

-9.24%

+$0.6246

+$0.6150

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.9235

9.8415

+1.25%

+13.12%

+9.9980

+9.8430

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.3458

10.3193

+0.26%

+3.32%

+10.3993

+10.3077

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3040

10.2189

+0.22%

+14.26%

+10.3757

+10.2121

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.7415

10.7174

+0.22%

+4.96%

+10.7817

+10.7173

(Additional reporting by Iain Withers in London; Editing by Alison Williams and Richard Chang)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

