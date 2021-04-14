FOREX-Dollar at three-week lows as Treasury yields subdued

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped to three-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields held below recent highs, reducing the relative attractiveness of the U.S. currency.

The dollar has gained this year as Treasury yields rose on expectations of faster growth and higher inflation. That trade has paused this month, however, with yields stabilizing below one-year highs reached last month.

“The whole pro dollar trade is based upon the yield story and given the fact that the yield story has backed off the highs, the dollar has pretty much done the same thing,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.

“Until the bond market gets the heebie-jeebies over the inflation fears again, I think the long dollar position remains under assault,” he said.

Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday but remained lower on the week. US/

The dollar index =USD fell to as low as 91.57, the lowest since March 18, and was last at 91.68, down 0.11% on the day.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.21% to $1.1971. The greenback fell 0.13% to 108.92 Japanese yen JPY=D3.

"The relative stability of yields this week has seen profit taking weigh down the Greenback," Ronald Simpson, Managing Director, Global Currency Analysis for Action Economics said in a report.

Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March, but it wasn’t enough to change expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold rates near zero for years to come.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the U.S. central bank will reduce its monthly bond purchases before it commits to an interest rate increase, clarifying the order of monetary policy changes that are still months if not years in the future.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan also said that it will be "a while" before the United States reaches full employment, even as he repeated his view that the Fed should begin to withdraw support from the economy sooner than most of his colleagues do.

The U.S. economic recovery accelerated to a moderate pace from late February to early April, the Federal Reserve reported on Wednesday in its latest "Beige Book."

The next major U.S. economic release will be retail sales for March on Thursday.

The New Zealand dollar rose to a three-week high of $0.71220 NZD=D3 after the country's central bank held its official interest rate and asset purchase program steady, as expected.

Sterling GBP=D3 hit a one-week high, supported by the speed of Britain's vaccine rollout and recovering from a dip the previous day that was triggered by the resignation of the Bank of England's chief economist.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell from record highs as cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O was valued at almost $100 billion in a Nasdaq debut.

Bitcoin was last down 1.77% on the day at $62,423, after earlier reaching a record $64,895.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:10PM (1910 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

91.6770

91.7950

-0.11%

1.885%

+91.8230

+91.5710

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1971

$1.1949

+0.21%

-2.01%

+$1.1987

+$1.1940

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

108.9200

109.1000

-0.13%

+5.49%

+109.0900

+108.8100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

130.38

130.30

+0.06%

+2.73%

+130.5800

+130.0500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9229

0.9206

+0.24%

+4.31%

+0.9234

+0.9187

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3780

$1.3753

+0.20%

+0.87%

+$1.3809

+$1.3751

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2528

1.2534

-0.04%

-1.61%

+1.2576

+1.2500

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7725

$0.7644

+1.07%

+0.44%

+$0.7738

+$0.7635

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1046

1.0997

+0.45%

+2.21%

+1.1060

+1.0996

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8685

0.8688

-0.03%

-2.82%

+0.8698

+0.8670

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7136

$0.7057

+1.14%

-0.61%

+$0.7150

+$0.7048

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.4010

8.4760

-0.96%

-2.24%

+8.4700

+8.3840

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0585

10.1208

-0.62%

-3.90%

+10.1290

+10.0383

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.4693

8.5099

-0.29%

+3.33%

+8.5148

+8.4519

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1403

10.1694

-0.29%

+0.63%

+10.1749

+10.1185

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Nick Zieminski)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

