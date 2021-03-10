US Markets

FOREX-Dollar at one-week lows after benign inflation data

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The dollar languished near one-week lows on Thursday after benign data on U.S. consumer prices and a decline in Treasury yields led some investors to trim bets on a rapid acceleration in inflation.

    * Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
    * Soft CPI data takes some steam out of reflation trade
    * Dollar's upward trend remains intact
    * ECB divided over response to rising bond yields

 (Adds comments; updates prices)
    By Stanley White and Sagarika Jaisinghani
    TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near
one-week lows on Thursday after benign data on U.S. consumer
prices and a decline in Treasury yields led some investors to
trim bets on a rapid acceleration in inflation.
    The euro was in focus ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting later in the day where policymakers are expected to send
a message that they will prevent bond yields from rising further
and harming the bloc's economic outlook. [nL8N2L83SE]
    The dollar index against six major currencies was flat at
91.79 <USD=> after hitting a one-week low of 91.75 earlier in
Asia as data showed U.S. core consumer price growth slowed
slightly in February. [nL1N2L71QQ]
    Against the euro <EUR=>, the dollar was quoted at $1.1932
per dollar, nursing a 0.2% loss from the previous session, while
versus the safe-harbour Swiss franc <CHF=>, the greenback bought
0.9299 franc.
    "The CPI was a useful reminder to market participants that
U.S. inflation is still quite soft," said Joe Capurso, currency
analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
    "It's going to take a lot to get it up to the Federal
Reserve's target. Mainly, financial markets got too bullish too
quickly about the Fed starting a rate hike cycle."
    The dollar and U.S. Treasury yields have been rising
steadily due to expectations that the Fed's loose monetary
policy and fiscal stimulus will stoke inflation. The yield on
the benchmark 10-year Treasury <US10YT=RR> was at 1.528% on
Thursday after hitting a one-year high of 1.626% last week.
    Focus later in the day will be on an auction of 30-year U.S.
Treasuries after an auction of 10-year notes on Wednesday drew
sufficient demand, easing concerns about investors' ability to
absorb an increase in debt needed to finance the response to the
pandemic. [nL1N2L82B1]
    Overall, analysts said sentiment for the dollar remained
fairly positive as the U.S. economy recovers from the COVID-19
pandemic and as President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus
bill won final approval in Congress. [nL1N2L811C]
    The British pound <GBP=D3> bought $1.3935 after rising 0.3%
on Wednesday.
    The yen was the only major currency to cede ground to the
dollar, falling about 0.2% to 108.55 yen <JPY=>.
    Investors have been testing the ECB's resolve to rein in
rising bond yields. So far, the euro zone's central bank has
refrained from large-scale market intervention, and policymakers
are divided on whether one is warranted ahead of their meeting
on Thursday. [nA5N15K02R]
    Policymakers have also expressed concern about strength in
the euro, although a recent weakening of the currency has
lowered expectations about major policy changes.
    "With euro strength no longer a pressing issue and higher
bond yields in focus instead, the ECB meeting should not be a
risk event for the euro," ING analysts said in a note.
    Elsewhere, the Australian <AUD=D3> and New Zealand dollars
<NZD=D3> rose for the third straight session against the
greenback as sentiment toward the antipodean currencies remains
strong due rising commodity prices and expectations for an
acceleration in global trade.

========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 0352 GMT
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      <EUR=EBS>   $1.1930        $1.1929     +0.01%         -2.36%      +1.1935     +1.1915
 Dollar/Yen       <JPY=D3>    108.5450       108.5400    +0.01%         +5.09%      +108.5800   +108.3600
 Euro/Yen         <EURJPY=>   129.50         129.28      +0.17%         +2.03%      +129.5400   +129.2400
 Dollar/Swiss     <CHF=EBS>   0.9299         0.9299      +0.01%         +5.11%      +0.9309     +0.9298
 Sterling/Dollar  <GBP=D3>    1.3932         1.3935      +0.00%         +2.00%      +1.3940     +1.3918
 Dollar/Canadian  <CAD=D3>    1.2608         1.2620      -0.12%         -1.01%      +1.2624     +1.2601
 Aussie/Dollar    <AUD=D3>    0.7744         0.7737      +0.09%         +0.67%      +0.7749     +0.7724
 NZ               <NZD=D3>    0.7206         0.7195      +0.17%         +0.36%      +0.7208     +0.7191
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
                                                                                                
    
All spots <FX=>
Tokyo spots <AFX=>
Europe spots <EFX=> 
Volatilities <FXVOL=> 
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ <TKYFX> 

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
World FX rates    https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo and Sagarika Jaisinghani
in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes & Simon Cameron-Moore)
 ((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799;
twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

Keywords: GLOBAL FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular