FOREX-Dollar advances to six-week peak after strong U.S. retail sales data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Harry Robertson

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a six-week high against a currency basket on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected U.S. retail sales data last month, coming a day after a report showing stubbornly high U.S. consumer prices, suggesting that the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy tight to curb inflation.

The greenback also advanced to a fresh six-week peak versus the yen.

Data showed that U.S. retail sales surged 3.0% last month, increasing by the most in nearly two years. The numbers for December were unrevised to show sales dropping 1.1% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales would increase 1.8%, with estimates ranging from 0.5% to 3.0%.

That report followed Tuesday's data on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) inflation, which accelerated month-on-month in January, rising 0.5% as expected, due in part to higher rental and food costs.

Year-on-year, prices rose 6.4%. That was down from 6.5% in December but above economists' expectations of 6.2%.

"The market continues to lean on the most recent trends since the payrolls report that (suggests) the Fed may have to do more, boosting the dollar and contributing to the idea that the balance of risks is tilted towards slightly higher rates," said John Briggs, global head of economics & markets strategy, at NatWest Markets.

In late morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.7% to 103.99 =USD, after hitting a six-week peak of 104.06.

Against the yen, the dollar surged to 134.185 yen JPY=EBS, the highest since Jan. 6. It was last up 0.8% at 134.14 yen.

The euro, meanwhile, fell against the dollar, and last traded at $1.0674, down 0.6% EUR=EBS.

"It is a reaction to the CPI data, and also the tone of Fed officials recently," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

"The market is now expecting a higher peak for the Fed funds rate than they were expecting even a week or two ago."

In December, Fed board members' median projection foresaw interest rates peaking at 5.1% this year. But interest rate futures markets FEDWATCH have priced a peak above 5.2%, based on late Tuesday's prices, and traders are becoming less sure that cuts are coming in 2023. Rates currently stand at 4.5% to 4.75%.

Fed officials struck a tough tone on Tuesday.

"With the strength in the labour market, clearly there are risks that inflation stays higher for longer than expected, or that we might need to raise rates higher," New York Fed President John Williams said in New York.

Deutsche Bank's economists said they now expect the Fed to raise rates as high as 5.6%, having previously expected a 5.1% peak.

Sterling GBP=D3 dropped 1.5% to $1.1998 after British inflation cooled more than expected in January to 10.1%, alleviating some of the pressure on the Bank of England to keep hiking rates.

Also on investors' radars was an announcement by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that she would step down after eight years in the job.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell 1.6% to US$0.6872. Australia's central bank chief Philip Lowe told members of parliament that rates still had a way to rise.

Meanwhile, China's yuan CNY=CFXS traded onshore hit a more than one-month low at 6.8560 to the dollar, which was last up 0.3% at 6.853.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:27AM (1527 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.9800

103.2500

+0.72%

0.473%

+104.0600

+103.1500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0673

$1.0737

-0.60%

-0.40%

+$1.0745

+$1.0666

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

134.1000

133.1000

+0.76%

+2.29%

+134.2300

+132.5500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

143.11

142.89

+0.15%

+2.00%

+143.3100

+142.3500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9251

0.9215

+0.40%

+0.05%

+0.9258

+0.9214

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2001

$1.2176

-1.40%

-0.73%

+$1.2181

+$1.1990

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3423

1.3338

+0.64%

-0.93%

+1.3440

+1.3336

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6872

$0.6985

-1.60%

+0.83%

+$0.6989

+$0.6865

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9872

0.9893

-0.21%

-0.23%

+0.9911

+0.9868

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8890

0.8820

+0.79%

+0.53%

+0.8902

+0.8817

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6261

$0.6338

-1.21%

-1.39%

+$0.6338

+$0.6253

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.2215

10.1295

+0.91%

+4.16%

+10.2435

+10.1585

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.9115

10.8768

+0.32%

+3.98%

+10.9618

+10.8589

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4385

10.3516

+0.23%

+0.30%

+10.4582

+10.3521

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.1417

11.1165

+0.23%

-0.07%

+11.1855

+11.1137

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

US CPIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3IphnXj

Eurohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Xts5jX

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Harry Robertson in London; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill, Bernadette Baum and Andrea Ricci)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.