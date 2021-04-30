FOREX-Dollar advances after U.S. data, but on track for largest monthly fall since July

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday, extending gains after upbeat data on U.S. personal income and spending as well as manufacturing in the U.S. Midwest, with market participants also taking profits on the currency's short dollar positions this month.

The dollar index was down 2.4% for the month of April, its worst monthly performance since July 2020.

Data showing a 4.2% rebound in U.S. consumer spending in March, amid a 21.1% surge in income as households received additional COVID-19 relief money from the government, supported the dollar. That led to a 0.4% rise in the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, compared with a gain of 0.3% the previous month.

"This will be the third time this year that the PCE reading has beaten expectations," Adam Corbett, currency analyst, at Cambridge Global Payments, said in a research note after the data.

"Fed Chair Jerome Powell remained firm on the Fed's interest rate path and QE (quantitative easing) program on Wednesday, leaving traders with the uncomfortable feeling inflation could run away - and run away quickly."

Similarly, the dollar also gained after the Chicago Purchasing Management Index (PMI) showed a reading for April of 72.1, the highest in almost four decades.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index =USD was set to end the week flat, although still down 2.4% for the month as a whole. It was last up 0.4% at 91.007.

"This current strength in the dollar is likely a pivot to that seasonal trend that we tend to see in May and June," said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities in New York.

"Basically on the last day of Q1, we saw the dollar turn around to the softer side and continued unabated since, despite strong payrolls at the start of April. Seasonal trends suggest that April is one of the weaker months for the dollar."

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 climbed to a more-than three-year high of C$1.2268 per greenback on Friday, on track for a 1.6% weekly gain that would be its biggest since the start of November. The U.S. dollar was last flat at C$1.2280.

After the Fed's policy meeting on Wednesday, Powell acknowledged the U.S. economy's growth, but said there was not yet enough evidence of "substantial further progress" toward recovery to warrant a change to its ultra-loose monetary settings.

The Fed's dovishness was in marked contrast to the Bank of Canada, which has already begun to taper its asset purchases. Canada's commodity-linked loonie got additional support from a surge in oil to a six-week peak, along with higher lumber prices.

Rising commodity prices earlier supported the Australian dollar AUD=D3, but in New York session it was down 0.3% at US$0.7740 because of broad dollar strength.

The euro EUR=EBS traded 0.4% lower at $1.2071. It was up nearly 3% for the month versus the dollar and down 0.2% on the week.

The dollar also rose against the yen, up 0.1% at 109.05 <JPY=EBS>,rising 1% for the week.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:48AM (1448 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.9450

90.6200

+0.37%

1.071%

+91.0450

+90.5880

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2075

$1.2122

-0.38%

-1.17%

+$1.2127

+$1.2061

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

109.0750

108.9150

+0.15%

+5.57%

+109.1200

+108.7100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

131.71

131.99

-0.21%

+3.77%

+132.1900

+131.4600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9105

0.9089

+0.19%

+2.93%

+0.9118

+0.9082

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3867

$1.3946

-0.56%

+1.50%

+$1.3958

+$1.3845

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2284

1.2278

+0.05%

-3.53%

+1.2294

+1.2266

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7739

$0.7766

-0.34%

+0.60%

+$0.7784

+$0.7731

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0994

1.1013

-0.17%

+1.73%

+1.1022

+1.0985

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8706

0.8691

+0.17%

-2.58%

+0.8717

+0.8682

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7196

$0.7243

-0.60%

+0.25%

+$0.7254

+$0.7192

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.2715

8.1895

+1.12%

-3.56%

+8.2815

+8.1820

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.9880

9.9355

+0.53%

-4.58%

+9.9915

+9.9215

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.4203

8.3705

+0.21%

+2.73%

+8.4257

+8.3620

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1677

10.1460

+0.21%

+0.91%

+10.1746

+10.1385

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho, Editing by Hugh Lawson and Mark Heinrich)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

