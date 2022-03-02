FOREX-Commodity-linked currencies gain as oil extends rally
By Caroline Valetkevitch and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Commodity-linked currencies strengthened on Wednesday as the impact of an escalating conflict in Ukraine kept prices surging for oil and other raw materials.
The Russian rouble fell 4.5% to 106.02 against the dollar in Moscow trade RUBUTSTN=MCX. During the session, it hit a record low of 110.0, with Western sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine pummeling Russia's financial system. The rouble has lost about a third of its value against the dollar since the start of the year. In later trading outside of Russia, the rouble strengthened 6.61% versus the greenback at 100.10 per dollar. RUB=
The Canadian, the Australian and the New Zealand currencies were firmer as investors expected to benefit from higher commodity prices.
Crude oil futures surged above $110 a barrel, and wheat and aluminum prices jumped, with Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine seen disrupting Russian commodities exports.
The Aussie AUD= was 0.66% higher, the kiwi NZD= rose 0.4%, while the loonie CAD= was 0.8% higher.
"Whether or not that continues depends really on whether or not we continue to see this move higher in oil prices. That's going to be the key to watch for especially given the fact that there's so much uncertainty emanating from the Russia-Ukraine story," said Bipan Rai, North American head of foreign exchange strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, in Toronto.
The U.S. dollar index =USD, which tracks its performance against six major currencies, was last flat after hitting its highest since June 2020. The euro was last nearly unchanged against the dollar, after slipping to a 21-month low during the session.
"A continued escalation of conflict with no clear off-ramps for Russia is pulling the euro toward a test of 1.10 in the coming days," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotia Bank.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve will move forward with plans to raise interest rates this month to try to tame inflation, even as the outbreak of war in Ukraine has made the outlook "highly uncertain," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
"Judging from just his testimony... it's pretty much in line with our view that the Federal Reserve is going to hike rates at the next meeting," Rai said.
Data showed U.S. private employers hired more workers than expected in February and data for the prior month was revised sharply higher as the labor market recovery gathered steam.
The Canadian currency extended gains after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.50% in its first hike since October 2018, and said it would continue with the reinvestment phase of its bond buying program.
A modest pick-up in investors' appetite for riskier currencies kept the safe-haven Swiss franc and the Japanese yen pressured, with the dollar rising 0.2% against the franc and up 0.5% against the yen.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was down 0.31%.
Currency bid prices at 4:15PM (2115 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
97.3290
97.3160
+0.03%
1.742%
+97.8340
+97.2800
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1122
$1.1124
-0.01%
-2.16%
+$1.1145
+$1.1058
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
115.5200
114.9100
+0.53%
+0.35%
+115.6850
+114.7900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
128.50
127.83
+0.52%
-1.40%
+128.7600
+127.3100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9202
0.9188
+0.15%
+0.88%
+0.9239
+0.9167
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3405
$1.3328
+0.57%
-0.89%
+$1.3406
+$1.3275
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2636
1.2748
-0.86%
-0.05%
+1.2744
+1.2628
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7296
$0.7253
+0.60%
+0.37%
+$0.7306
+$0.7245
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0234
1.0219
+0.15%
-1.29%
+1.0263
+1.0160
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8295
0.8343
-0.58%
-1.25%
+0.8360
+0.8295
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6789
$0.6763
+0.43%
-0.77%
+$0.6799
+$0.6745
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.8385
8.9000
-0.59%
+0.43%
+8.9585
+8.8410
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.8348
9.8822
-0.48%
-1.78%
+9.9170
+9.8217
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.6694
9.6277
+0.25%
+7.22%
+9.7664
+9.6253
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.7516
10.7246
+0.25%
+5.06%
+10.8063
+10.7244
