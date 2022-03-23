FOREX-Calmer bond market little salve for unloved yen
By Tom Westbrook and Kevin Buckland
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar found some support in Asia on Thursday as commodity currencies took a breather from a steep rally driven by rising prices for exports, while a recovery in the U.S. bond market offered little solace to the struggling yen.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered just below multi-month peaks and the euro EUR=EBS held at $1.0989 after a modest overnight fall.
The yen JPY=EBS made a six-year low of 121.41 per dollar on Wednesday and was pinned near that level at 121.25 in morning trade as investors expect the Bank of Japan to lag way behind policy tightening by other major central banks fighting inflation.
An ever-more hawkish sounding U.S. Federal Reserve has further widened that policy gap with the Bank of Japan, though even an overnight steadying in the Treasury market after a few sessions of brutal selling didn't seem to give the yen much help.
"The fundamental drivers of dollar/yen now are U.S. rates as well as Japan's current-account deterioration because of high oil prices," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"From a technical perspective, about 121.7 was the high from early 2016, so that would be the next key target in the really near term, but if we break above that, 125 could come into focus."
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR, which have been battered by another round of bets on aggressive U.S. rate hikes, regained composure overnight and yields fell by 9 basis points (bps) - though they are still up more than 50 bps this month.
Elsewhere the Australian dollar AUD=D3 held at $0.7494 after a brief trip above $0.75 overnight. The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 was 0.2% softer at $0.6960.
Sterling GBP=D3 slipped overnight and was marginally softer on Thursday at $1.3187 even though February inflation was a little hotter than expected. GBP/
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0230 GMT
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0987
$1.1001
-0.12%
-3.35%
+1.1014
+1.0983
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
121.2250
121.1400
+0.05%
+5.37%
+121.2950
+121.0000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=EBS
133.20
133.30
-0.08%
+2.21%
+133.4700
+132.9600
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9318
0.9305
+0.15%
+2.15%
+0.9319
+0.9304
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
1.3190
1.3205
-0.11%
-2.47%
+1.3213
+1.3185
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2565
1.2563
+0.02%
-0.62%
+1.2575
+1.2557
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
0.7493
0.7500
-0.09%
+3.08%
+0.7502
+0.7483
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
0.6961
0.6977
-0.19%
+1.74%
+0.6977
+0.6960
All spots FX=
Tokyo spots AFX=
Europe spots EFX=
Volatilities FXVOL=
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo)
((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))
