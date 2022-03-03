FOREX -Battered euro hits lowest since 2016 vs sterling, oil surge bites

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The euro slid to its lowest level in almost six years against Britain's pound and was pinned near 21-month lows versus the dollar on Thursday, as a fresh surge in energy prices heightened worries about the euro area economic outlook.

With Brent crude hitting a nine-year high above $119 per barrel, a dash for resources bolstered commodity-linked currencies. Australia's dollar briefly touched its highest since November.

But it was the euro that took the spotlight as it fell to 82.76 pence in London trade. That was the lowest level against sterling since July 2016 EURGBP=D3.

The single currency was down 0.3% at $1.1086 EUR=EBS, holding near Wednesday's low of $1.1058, its lowest since May 2020. It is down 1.6% so far this week and is heading for a fourth consecutive weekly loss against the U.S. dollar.

"It's still going down," said Kit Juckes, chief global currency strategist at Societe Generale in London, referring to the euro. "Look at gas prices. This is the clinch point in terms of the economic impact of the war, and it is going to hurt."

Euro zone inflation hit a record high of 5.8% last month, data on Wednesday showed. The problem for the European Central Bank, which meets next week, is that while the war in Ukraine is likely to boost inflation further, it is a negative for both growth and inflation in the longer term.

The Australian dollar rose to its highest since mid-November at $0.7323 AUD=D3 as prices for Australian exports such as coal NCFMc1, gas LNG-AS and grains Wv1 soar on signs that sanctions against Russia are severely disrupting global supplies.

But it drifted lower as the session wore on and was last at $0.7298, just marginally higher on the day.

"Soaring commodity prices means commodity-focused currencies not directly linked to the escalating geopolitical tensions like the Aussie and the Kiwi are doing well," said Aaron Hurd, senior portfolio manager for currency, at State Street Global Advisors.

The U.S. dollar appeared well-supported after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the central bank would begin "carefully" raising interest rates this month, but was ready to move more aggressively if needed.

The dollar index was up 0.2% =USD and the dollar itself was 0.2% firmer at 115.74 yen JPY=EBS, while sterling slipped 0.3% to $1.3364 GBP=D3.

Canada's dollar, meanwhile touched a five-week high of C$1.25870 per dollar CAD=D3, a day after the Bank of Canada's first interest rate hike since 2018.

Elsewhere, the Russian rouble slid to a fresh record low at around 118.35 RUBUTSTN=MCX in Moscow trade after ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia to "junk" status, citing the impact of Western sanctions.

Hungary's forint HUF=, EURHUF= was weaker but holding below Wednesday's record lows against the euro as the country's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 75 basis points to 5.35% at a weekly tender on Thursday. That was the biggest rate hike since 2008 as the war in Ukraine roiled Hungarian markets.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP edged down around 1% at $43,466 as an early-week bounce lost steam.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in SINGAPORE and Saikat Chatterjee in LONDON; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Edmund Blair)

