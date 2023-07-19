FOREX-Aussie surges after strong jobs data; China's yuan jumps

By Rae Wee

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar surged on Thursday after the country's employment data came in way above expectations, while the yuan marched higher after China moved to stem its currency's decline by relaxing a cross-border financing rule.

The kiwi gained 0.57% to $0.6299, with both Antipodean currencies on track to reverse four straight sessions of losses.

"The Australian dollar has spiked higher across the board after the economy delivered another rate-hike defying report," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 last bought 7.1901 per dollar, while the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened past 7.18 per dollar to a session-high of 7.1620.

RATES OUTLOOK

In the broader currency market, sterling was nursing deep losses after a sharp fall in the previous session following Britain's inflation data, which undershot market expectations.

The British pound was last 0.15% higher at $1.2958, after having slid more than 0.7% on Wednesday.

That inflation reading pulled back market expectations of further aggressive rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE), with the prospect of Britain's rates rising above 6% now likely off the table. 0#BOEWATCH

Traders had at one point expected interest rates to rise as high as 6.5%.

"The market I think is a bit more reasonable now with its expectations for rate hikes by the BoE. We always thought 150 (basis) points of hikes was just too much," said Joseph Capurso, head of international and sustainable economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.24% to $1.1227, as investors looked to next week's European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting for further clarity on the rate outlook.

ECB policymakers have in recent days taken a more dovish tone, with governing council member Yannis Stournaras the latest to guide that future rate rises past July's likely 25 basis points increase remains up in the air. 0#ECBWATCH

The U.S. dollar index =USD last stood at 100.03, regaining some lost ground after last week's more than 2% fall in a knee-jerk reaction to U.S. inflation data that came in cooler than expected.

"We thought (the fall) was too strong, so it looks like the dollar has regained some of those losses," said CBA's Capurso.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS rose 0.3% to 139.23 per dollar.

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Sam Holmes and Jamie Freed)

((Rae.Wee@thomsonreuters.com;))

