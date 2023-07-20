FOREX-Aussie surges after jobs surprise; China's yuan climbs

By Rae Wee

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar surged on Thursday after the country's employment data far outpaced market expectations, while the yuan marched higher after China's monetary authorities ramped up efforts to defend its weakening currency.

That boosted the Aussie AUD=D3 and sent it spiking nearly 1% to an intra-day high of $0.6840 in Asia trade, taking the New Zealand dollar along with it.

"The Australian dollar has spiked higher across the board after the economy delivered another rate-hike defying report," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

The hike indicated the People's Bank of China's policy guidance to "defend the (yuan) and curb the excessive forex volatility alongside the strong CNY fixing bias", said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Sources also told Reuters on Thursday that China's major state-owned banks were seen selling dollars to buy yuan in the offshore spot market in early Asian trades.

"(It was) a one-two punch driving (the yuan) firmer and supporting sentiment," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC.

RATES OUTLOOK

In the broader currency market, the U.S. dollar was on the back foot, though strayed away from its recent 15-month low.

Sterling GBP=D3 was nursing deep losses after a sharp fall in the previous session following Britain's inflation data, which undershot market expectations.

That inflation reading pulled back market expectations of further aggressive rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE), with the prospect of Britain's rates rising above 6% now likely off the table. 0#BOEWATCH

Traders had at one point expected interest rates to rise as high as 6.5%.

"The market I think is a bit more reasonable now with its expectations for rate hikes by the BoE," said Joseph Capurso, head of international and sustainable economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.18% to $1.1220, as investors looked to next week's European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting for further clarity on its rate outlook.

ECB policymakers have in recent days taken a more dovish tone, with governing council member Yannis Stournaras the latest to guide that future rate rises past July's likely 25 basis points increase remains up in the air. 0#ECBWATCH

The U.S. dollar index =USD slipped 0.15% to 100.10, but had regained some lost ground after last week's more than 2% slump.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS rose nearly 0.3% to 139.33 per dollar.

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

China's yuan under pressure https://tmsnrt.rs/3Q2m7GI

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Sam Holmes and Jamie Freed)

((Rae.Wee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.