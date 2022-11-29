FOREX-Aussie jumps on China reopening hopes

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Aussie bounced back on Tuesday as sentiment improved on hopes that China would reopen from COVID shutdowns that have increased fears about global growth, while the U.S. dollar dipped slightly against the euro and yen.
China will speed up COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly people, health officials said on Tuesday, aiming to overcome a key stumbling block in efforts to ease unpopular "zero-COVID" curbs.
“The reopening theme is coming back in China, so that’s supporting local equity markets and risk assets more broadly,” said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York.
Risk appetite had worsened on Monday after protestors and police clashed over the stringent COVID restrictions.
Chinese authorities have begun inquiries into some of the people who gathered at weekend protests as police remained out in numbers on the city's streets.
The risk sensitive Aussie dollar AUD=D3, which is strongly tied to Chinese growth, was the best performing major currency, rising 0.93% to $0.6715.
Federal Reserve interest rate policy is also in focus with Fed Chair Jerome Powell due to speak on Wednesday and jobs data for November due on Friday.
The dollar index =USD has fallen to 106.65 from a 20-year high of 114.78 on Sept. 28 as investors look toward the U.S. central bank reaching a peak rate early next year with inflation pressures expected to subside.
“The broader picture here has been we had a sizable reversal in the dollar since the October CPI report, so that’s probably a symptom of Fed tightening fading as a force of dollar support as markets increasingly look for peak Fed policy early next year,” said Serebriakov.
The U.S. central bank is expected to hike rates by an additional 50 basis points when it meets on Dec. 13-14. Traders are pricing for the fed funds rate to peak at 4.99% in June, before falling back to 4.61% by Dec. 2023. FEDWATCH
Euro zone inflation data due on Wednesday is also in focus after data showed inflation in Spain and Germany came in below expectations.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday that euro zone inflation had not peaked and it risked turning out even higher than currently expected, hinting at a series of interest rate hikes ahead.
The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.04% against the U.S. currency to $1.0344. The greenback dipped 0.13% to 138.72 Japanese yen JPY=EBS.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:42AM (1442 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
106.6500
106.6200
+0.04%
11.485%
+106.8100
+106.0500
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0344
$1.0340
+0.04%
-9.01%
+$1.0395
+$1.0325
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
138.7200
138.9050
-0.13%
+20.51%
+139.3450
+137.8900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
143.49
143.64
-0.10%
+10.11%
+144.0200
+143.0400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9529
0.9489
+0.44%
+4.48%
+0.9544
+0.9461
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1968
$1.1958
+0.13%
-11.47%
+$1.2063
+$1.1955
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3544
1.3496
+0.36%
+7.12%
+1.3557
+1.3409
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6715
$0.6653
+0.93%
-7.62%
+$0.6749
+$0.6641
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9858
0.9811
+0.48%
-4.93%
+0.9871
+0.9814
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8640
0.8647
-0.08%
+2.85%
+0.8652
+0.8608
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6213
$0.6161
+0.91%
-9.18%
+$0.6253
+$0.6162
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.9800
10.0315
-0.80%
+12.96%
+10.0215
+9.9395
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.3185
10.3508
-0.31%
+3.05%
+10.3730
+10.3045
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5391
10.5539
-0.04%
+16.87%
+10.5637
+10.4797
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.9013
10.9054
-0.04%
+6.52%
+10.9215
+10.8826
(Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London)
