FOREWARN Partners with Mid Jersey Association of REALTORS® to Enhance Agent Safety for 6,800 Members

Mid Jersey Association of REALTORS® will provide FOREWARN services to enhance member safety and verify client information.

FOREWARN, LLC, a subsidiary of red violet (NASDAQ: RDVT), has announced that the Mid Jersey Association of REALTORS® will provide its real-time safety services to over 6,800 members in central New Jersey. This service, available online and through a mobile app, analyzes extensive data to help real estate agents verify identities, check criminal backgrounds, and validate client information using just a phone number, thus enhancing agent safety during showings. This offering comes at no additional cost to the agents. The initiative aims to promote safety in real estate transactions, with MJAR CEO Nicole Banbor highlighting the importance of protecting agents in unpredictable situations. Members will receive instructions on activating their subscriptions, while others interested in the services can visit FOREWARN's website for more information.

Potential Positives

FOREWARN services will be offered to over 6,800 members of the Mid Jersey Association of REALTORS® at no additional cost, likely increasing user adoption and satisfaction.

The press release positions FOREWARN as a vital tool for enhancing the safety of real estate agents, emphasizing the importance of risk mitigation in the industry.

Collaboration with a reputable organization like the Mid Jersey Association of REALTORS® strengthens FOREWARN's market credibility and visibility in the real estate sector.

The announcement highlights the innovative use of data analytics to provide real-time solutions, showcasing the company's commitment to technology-driven safety enhancements in real estate.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty regarding the effectiveness of FOREWARN services in addressing safety and security for members of MJAR, which could undermine confidence in the product.

The need for risk mitigation tools like FOREWARN suggests inherent dangers in the real estate transactions, potentially reflecting negatively on the industry and the necessity for additional protective measures.

While the service is offered at no additional cost to MJAR members, any issues with the implementation or usability of FOREWARN could lead to dissatisfaction among members, impacting the overall perception of the company’s offerings.

FAQ

What is FOREWARN®?

FOREWARN® is a real-time information solution that helps real estate agents verify identity and mitigate risks using just a phone number.

How many members will benefit from FOREWARN® services?

Over 6,800 members of the Mid Jersey Association of REALTORS® will have access to FOREWARN® services at no additional cost.

What features does the FOREWARN® service provide?

FOREWARN® allows users to verify identities, search criminal histories, and validate information provided by potential clients.

Is there a cost for agents to use FOREWARN®?

No, the FOREWARN® services are offered to MJAR members at no additional cost to individual agents.

Where can I learn more about FOREWARN®?

More information about FOREWARN® can be found at www.forewarn.com.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that Mid Jersey Association of REALTORS



®



(“MJAR”) will offer FOREWARN



®



services to its 6,800+ members it serves throughout central New Jersey to promote proactive real estate agent safety.





Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.





The FOREWARN services offered by MJAR are available to the 6,800+ members at no additional cost to individual agents.





“The nature of real estate means agents are often engaging with unfamiliar individuals in unpredictable settings,” stated Nicole Banbor, CEO of Mid Jersey Association of REALTORS



®



. “By offering FOREWARN, we’re giving our members a powerful tool to help verify prospects and minimize the risk of fraud or harm.”





Existing MJAR members will receive specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription as an included benefit.





All other real estate agencies, agents, and appraisers can learn more about FOREWARN at





www.forewarn.com





.







About FOREWARN



®









At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.







RELATED LINKS:







www.forewarn.com











About red violet



®









At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit





www.redviolet.com





.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN will address critical safety and security areas for Mid Jersey Association of REALTORS



®



members and whether FOREWARN will provide a powerful took to help Mid Jersey Association of REALTORS



®



members verify prospects and minimize the risk of fraud or harm. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in red violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





Investor Relations Contact:





Camilo Ramirez





Red Violet, Inc.





561-757-4500





ir@redviolet.com



