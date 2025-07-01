FOREWARN, LLC Partners with MIBOR REALTOR® Association to Enhance Real Estate Agent Safety in Central Indiana

FOREWARN partners with MIBOR to enhance safety for 10,000 real estate professionals in central Indiana with real-time identity verification services.

Full Release



BOCA RATON, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that MIBOR REALTOR



®



Association (“MIBOR”) will offer FOREWARN



®



services to approximately 10,000 members it serves throughout Indianapolis and the surrounding 14 counties of central Indiana to promote proactive real estate agent safety.





Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.





The FOREWARN services offered by MIBOR are available to its members at no additional cost to individual agents.





“We continually seek ways to help our members thrive while staying safe in the field,” stated Shelley Specchio, CEO of MIBOR REALTOR



®



Association. “FOREWARN is a game-changer in this effort, offering instant identity insights that help mitigate danger and reduce fraud before it ever has a chance to occur.”





Existing MIBOR members will receive specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription as an included benefit.





All other real estate agencies, agents, and appraisers can learn more about FOREWARN at





www.forewarn.com





.







About FOREWARN



®









At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.







RELATED LINKS:







www.forewarn.com











About red violet



®









At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit





www.redviolet.com





.







About MIBOR







MIBOR is the professional association representing central Indiana's REALTORS



®



. Founded in 1912, MIBOR was established by 43 charter members and today serves the needs of approximately 10,000 professionals in 14 counties. In addition, MIBOR provides a Broker Listing Cooperative



®



(BLC



®



) listing service to REALTORS



®



in 3 additional counties.





MIBOR's focus is on ensuring an efficient marketplace, strengthening our communities, promoting professionalism and providing the technology resources through the MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperative



®



(BLC



®



) listing service that enables members to best serve their clients.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN will address critical safety and security areas for MIBOR REALTOR



®



Association members and whether FOREWARN will help mitigate danger and reduce fraud for MIBOR REALTOR



®



Association members before it ever has a chance to occur. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in red violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





Investor Relations Contact:





Camilo Ramirez





Red Violet, Inc.





561-757-4500







ir@redviolet.com







MIBOR Contact





Paula Scheller





Vice President of Marketing and Communications





317-956-1912





communications@mibor.com



