FOREWARN, LLC Partners with Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS® to Enhance Agent Safety for 4,000+ Members

FOREWARN partners with GFWAR to provide safety services for over 4,000 REALTORS® in the Greater Fort Worth area.

FOREWARN, LLC, a subsidiary of red violet (NASDAQ: RDVT), has partnered with the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS® (GFWAR) to provide its real-time safety services to over 4,000 members in the Fort Worth area. The FOREWARN platform enables real estate agents to enhance their safety by verifying identities and checking criminal histories using just a phone number, all available via an online service and mobile app. This service is offered at no extra cost to GFWAR members, reflecting the association's commitment to agent safety. CEO Suzanne Westrum emphasized the importance of providing resources that help protect members from safety and fraud risks, making FOREWARN a valuable tool for improved planning and confidence during client interactions.

Potential Positives

FOREWARN's services will be offered at no additional cost to over 4,000 members of the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS®, potentially increasing user adoption and satisfaction.

The partnership with GFWAR highlights FOREWARN as a leader in proactive safety and fraud prevention tools, enhancing its reputation within the real estate industry.

By allowing real estate agents to verify identities and search for criminal histories, FOREWARN provides significant value that enhances agent safety and confidence during client interactions.

Potential Negatives

The inclusion of forward-looking statements highlights uncertainty around the effectiveness of FOREWARN services, suggesting potential limitations in their ability to significantly enhance safety for GFWAR members.



There is an implied risk that GFWAR members might not fully benefit from the FOREWARN services despite being offered at no additional cost, which could reflect poorly on the perceived value of the service.



The need to communicate uncertainties and risks associated with the product could lead to skepticism or hesitance among potential users, impacting the adoption rates of FOREWARN services.

FAQ

What is FOREWARN® and how does it benefit real estate agents?

FOREWARN® provides real-time information solutions that help real estate agents verify identity and assess risks, enhancing their safety during showings.

Who will have access to FOREWARN services in Fort Worth?

FOREWARN services will be offered at no additional cost to over 4,000 members of the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS®.

How can GFWAR members activate their FOREWARN subscription?

Existing GFWAR members will receive specific instructions on how to activate their FOREWARN subscription as part of their membership benefits.

What types of data does FOREWARN analyze?

FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points to verify identity, search criminal histories, and validate information provided by potential clients.

Where can other agents learn more about FOREWARN services?

Other real estate agencies, agents, and appraisers can learn more about FOREWARN by visiting the official website at www.forewarn.com.

$RDVT Insider Trading Activity

$RDVT insiders have traded $RDVT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER BENZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $935,429 .

. DEREK DUBNER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,500

DANIEL MACLACHLAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,500

JAMES PATRICK REILLY (President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,500

JEFFREY ALAN DELL (Chief Information Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,500

$RDVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $RDVT stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS® (“GFWAR”) will offer FOREWARN® services to its 4,000+ members it serves throughout the Greater Fort Worth metropolitan area to promote proactive real estate agent safety.





Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.





The FOREWARN services offered by GFWAR are available to the 4,000+ members at no additional cost to individual agents.





"We are dedicated to protecting our members and equipping them with the best resources available," stated Suzanne Westrum, CEO of Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS®. "As the leading proactive safety and fraud prevention tool in the industry, it was an easy decision to provide FOREWARN for our members. With all the unknown safety and fraud related risks that agents are regularly faced with, having unparalleled identity verification at their fingertips in FOREWARN is something all our members can benefit from."





Existing GFWAR members will receive specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription as an included benefit.





All other real estate agencies, agents, and appraisers can learn more about FOREWARN at





www.forewarn.com





.







About FOREWARN®







At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.







About red violet®







At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit





www.redviolet.com





.







This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN will address critical safety and security areas for Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS® members and whether FOREWARN is something Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS® members will benefit from. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in red violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





Investor Relations Contact:





Camilo Ramirez





Red Violet, Inc.





561-757-4500





ir@redviolet.com



