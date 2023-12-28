‘Forever chemicals’ were everywhere in 2023. Expect more litigation in 2024

By Clark Mindock

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Lawsuits accusing major chemical companies of polluting U.S. drinking water with toxic PFAS chemicals led to over $11 billion in settlements in 2023, with experts predicting that new federal regulations and a growing awareness of the breadth of PFAS contamination in the U.S. will spur more litigation and settlements in the year ahead.

Dubbed "forever chemicals" because they do not easily break down in the human body or environment, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a group of roughly 15,000 known chemicals used in hundreds of consumer and commercial products including firefighting foams, non-stick pans, stain resistant clothing and cosmetics.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has taken several steps in recent years to tighten regulations for PFAS, calling the chemicals an “urgent public health and environmental issue.”

WHY IT MATTERS

Chemical companies, including 3M MMM.N, Chemours CC.N, Corteva CTVA.N and DuPont de Nemours DD.N, have faced thousands of lawsuits in recent years over alleged PFAS contamination.

Many of the cases, which involve claims that PFAS in firefighting foams sprayed at airports and firehouses across the country contaminated water supplies, have been consolidated in multidistrict litigation (MDL) in South Carolina federal court.

A 3M spokesperson said PFAS can be safely made and used, and noted the company plans to discontinue its production of PFAS by 2025. Chemours, DuPont and Corteva declined to comment on the litigation.

Other lawsuits include consumer class actions over PFAS-containing products, lawsuits by states over environmental damage to wildlife and waterways, and lawsuits seeking to force companies to pay to clean up PFAS in waste that has seeped or been dumped into groundwater and rivers from manufacturing and industrial plants.

In June, shortly before a bellwether test trial in the MDL was set to kick off, 3M and water utilities announced they had clinched a $10.3 billion settlement that would help pay to clean up drinking water. A similar settlement involving DuPont, Chemours and Corteva was reached that same month for $1.19 billion.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel in Charleston, who is overseeing the MDL, has warned the lawsuits could pose an “existential threat” to companies facing PFAS claims.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR 2024

Legal experts predict more PFAS-related lawsuits to be filed outside of the MDL in 2024, including more claims against consumer brands whose products contain PFAS and more personal injury claims.

“The litigation story is just beginning,” said Kenneth Rivlin, the head of Allen & Overy's environmental law group.

Experts also expect key developments in the MDL in 2024. At least one trial is scheduled in August, when water utilities will make their case that companies that made firefighting foams but did not settle in June are responsible for PFAS-related cleanup costs.

Meanwhile, the process for selecting bellwethers for thousands of personal injury cases in the MDL is underway, and the first trials for plaintiffs with kidney cancer, testicular cancer, hypothyroidism and ulcerative colitis are expected to be scheduled in 2024.

Cases outside South Carolina may also be scheduled for trial, including a lawsuit brought by a group of 100,000 North Carolina residents claiming Chemours and others are responsible for PFAS dumped into the Cape Fear River and a lawsuit brought by homeowners in Maine who claim a local paper mill contaminated their groundwater wells.

Experts are also watching for more potential settlements between chemical firms and state attorneys general that claim PFAS is damaging their rivers, wildlife and other natural resources, after New Jersey and Ohio signed their own settlements for $393 million and $110 million respectively in 2023. So far, more than two dozen state attorneys general have filed PFAS lawsuits, 14 of which were filed in 2023.

There's also been a growth in recent years in the number of consumer class action lawsuits against companies that produce clothing, personal hygiene products such as dental floss and even food wrappers that contain PFAS and that litigation is likely to continue ramping up, according to David Fusco, an attorney at K&L Gates.

The EPA has meanwhile indicated it is moving forward with regulations in the new year that would set enforceable limits for some PFAS in drinking water, and potentially designate some PFAS as hazardous under the U.S. Superfund law, which establishes liability and cost sharing to clean up polluted sites.

Lauren Brogdon, a partner at Haynes and Boone, said those regulations "will almost undoubtedly spur litigation into 2024 and beyond."

(Reporting by Clark Mindock)

((Clark.Mindock@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.