Forever 21 files for bankruptcy

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Struggling fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc said on Sunday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure its business.

The retailer's bankruptcy marks another casualty among brick-and-mortar players, who have suffered from changing consumers trends of shopping online as opposed to visiting malls.

Forever 21 said it received $275 million in financing from its existing lenders with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as agent, and $75 million in new capital from TPG Sixth Street Partners, and certain of its affiliated funds.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7151;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.