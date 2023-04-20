Banking

Forestry firm Stora Enso warns on 2023 profit amid soaring costs

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

April 20, 2023 — 02:29 am EDT

Written by Boleslaw Lasocki for Reuters ->

April 19 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry group Stora Enso STERV.HE said on Thursday it expects a "significantly lower" operational profit in 2023, citing cost pressures and market uncertainties.

Stora Enso had guided earlier for an operating profit to be lower than its 2022 tally of 1.89 billion euros ($2.07 billion).

"Cost pressures and market uncertainties are expected to be significantly more challenging in 2023 than in 2022," the company said in a statement, adding the situation hits customer confidence.

The company defines a "significantly lower" profit as one falling more than 50%. Stora Enso expects a particular increase in energy, wood and chemicals costs.

Other Nordic pulp and paper companies had reported of weakening pulp demand, pointing to prolonged production shutdowns in Europe by paper and paperboard makers.

($1 = 0.9118 euros)

