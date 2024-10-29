News & Insights

Forestar Group Strengthens Board with New Appointments

October 29, 2024 — 12:58 pm EDT

Forestar Group ( (FOR) ) has provided an update.

Forestar Group Inc. has made significant changes to its Board of Directors, with the resignation of long-serving director G.F. Ringler III and the appointment of two independent directors, Kellie L. Fischer and George W. Seagraves II. This move expands the Board to six members, enhancing its governance structure. Fischer brings extensive financial experience from her role as CFO of the Texas Rangers, while Seagraves offers a rich background in leadership from his career at D.R. Horton. These appointments are expected to bolster the company’s strategic direction and operational oversight.

