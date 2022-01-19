Forestar Group Inc.'s (NYSE:FOR) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 12% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Forestar Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Forestar Group is:

11% = US$111m ÷ US$1.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.11.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Forestar Group's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Forestar Group seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 10%. This probably goes some way in explaining Forestar Group's moderate 11% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Forestar Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 14% in the same period.

NYSE:FOR Past Earnings Growth January 19th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Forestar Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Forestar Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Forestar Group doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Forestar Group's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

