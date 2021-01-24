Forestar Group Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Forestar Group delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$307m, some 17% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.46, an impressive 26% ahead of forecasts. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:FOR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Forestar Group are now predicting revenues of US$1.19b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 28% to US$1.76. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.13b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.69 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Forestar Group 10% to US$26.75on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Forestar Group at US$27.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$25.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Forestar Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 20%, compared to a historical growth rate of 41% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 18% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Forestar Group is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Forestar Group following these results. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Forestar Group analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Forestar Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

