Forestar Group Inc. Q1 Income Drops In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $15.4 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $16.5 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $273 million from $250.4 million last year.

Forestar Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.4 Mln. vs. $16.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $273 Mln vs. $250.4 Mln last year.

Donald J. Tomnitz, Chairman of the Board, said: “In fiscal 2026, we still expect to deliver between 14,000 and 15,000 lots, generating $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion of revenue.”

FOR was up by 0.36% at $27.50 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

