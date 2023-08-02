Forestar Group Inc (FOR) Price Target Increased by 49.21% to 31.96

The average one-year price target for Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) has been revised to 31.96 / share. This is an increase of 49.21% from the prior estimate of 21.42 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.41% from the latest reported closing price of 29.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forestar Group Inc. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOR is 0.09%, an increase of 41.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.37% to 21,006K shares. The put/call ratio of FOR is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 4,682K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 873K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 41.93% over the last quarter.

Carlson Capital L P holds 644K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 43.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 607K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing an increase of 33.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 40.86% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 602K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Forestar Group Background Information

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 49 markets in 21 states at September 30, 2020 and is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.

