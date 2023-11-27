Forestar Group Inc (FOR) Price Target Increased by 15.96% to 37.06

The average one-year price target for Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) has been revised to 37.06 / share. This is an increase of 15.96% from the prior estimate of 31.96 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 40.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.24% from the latest reported closing price of 32.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forestar Group Inc. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 14.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOR is 0.12%, an increase of 17.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.65% to 21,104K shares. The put/call ratio of FOR is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 1,733K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares, representing a decrease of 107.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 44.31% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 840K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 43.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 783K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 15.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 539K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares, representing a decrease of 112.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 89.74% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 498K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 53.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 161.69% over the last quarter.

Forestar Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 49 markets in 21 states at September 30, 2020 and is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.

